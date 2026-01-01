Jazz come to Kyle Anderson realization the Warriors already knew

Kyle Anderson was supposed to be an impactful addition to the Golden State Warriors last season, only for Steve Kerr to quickly realize that the veteran forward wasn't the same impactful rotation piece that he had been previously with the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz have now come to the same realization this season, with Anderson having now seen seven-straight DNPs following the team's 129-119 loss to the Boston Celtics at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Jazz quickly come to Kyle Anderson realization Warriors already knew

Anderson was traded to the Miami Heat in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal last season, before being moved again in the summer as part of the transaction that landed Norman Powell in South Beach and John Collins at the L.A. Clippers.

Anderson has made only nine appearances with the Jazz so far this season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.9 minutes while shooting 49% from the floor. Utah clearly don't have much on-court use for the 32-year-old on their roster, having prioritized the development of fifth overall pick Ace Bailey and other young players.

It makes Anderson a potential trade candidate leading into February's mid-season deadline, particularly given next year's salary is non-guaranteed and therefore the contract can be viewed as an expiring one.

Whether a playoff-contending team could use Anderson though is a major question mark, especially after the Warriors and Heat have each seemingly been vindicated for giving up on the 6'8" forward in the last 12 months.

Golden State had hoped that Anderson's high IQ and versatile skillset would be a perfect complement to their system, with that reflected in the fact they signed him to a three-year, $27 million contract.

But after averaging 22.6 minutes with the Timberwolves the year before, Anderson averaged only 15 with the Warriors and saw numerous DNPs in what turned out to be a brief period with the franchise. Anderson's -1.9 net rating ranked second-last of any Golden State to have played in more than three games last season, sitting only ahead of Dennis Schroder who was also part of the Butler trade.

It's been quite the downhill skid for Anderson over the past 15 months, with a chance that he could be waived after this season and end up back in free agency with the hope of going somewhere that could rejuvenate a now stumbling career.