Unexpected Jazz development could hand Warriors their next starting center

With just over two weeks until the start of free agency, the Utah Jazz are facing a big problem (both literally and figuratively) that could allow the Golden State Warriors to sneak in and grab their ideal long-term starting center.

An unexpected development came on Monday with Sam Amick of The Athletic reporting that Jazz big man Walker Kessler -- who's set to hit restricted free agency -- is at odds with the front office over his lack of extension last offseason, and the way his free agency is now shaping up.

Surprise Walker Kessler development could swing door open for Warriors

A host of teams around the league should be monitoring this development, but especially the Warriors whose center rotation remains incredibly uncertain entering the summer. Golden State don't have a big man fully under contract, with Kristaps Porzingis and Charles Bassey unrestricted free agents, Quinten Post restricted, and Draymond Green and Al Horford each holding player options.

The reality is that Kessler would be an upgrade on that group of players, even despite appearing in only five games during his fourth year after suffering a torn labrum injury that required season-ending surgery.

Difficult day for the Jazz on the optics front: Here you have Darryn Peterson refusing to work out for the team with the No. 2 pick, one year after Ace Bailey did the same (when they had No. 5).



Meanwhile, sources tell @TheAthletic that a player who does want to be there - big… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 15, 2026

Kessler did show significant development in those five games though, particularly with his passing and capacity to stretch the floor from beyond the arc. He nearly doubled his assist numbers from 1.7 to 3.0 per game, while making six of his eight 3-point attempts which was an equal career-high in makes despite the limited games.

If that playmaking and shooting translates at all to a bigger sample size, Kessler would become an even more perfect center option for Golden State than he already is. The 7'2" big man is already one of the best shot-blockers and rebounders in the league, having averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks during the 2024-25 season.

Warriors will still find it difficult to land Walker Kessler

Despite Monday's report from Amick, the Jazz still hold the upper hand because Kessler is a restricted free agent, giving them the leverage that the Warriors utilized 12 months ago when it came to Jonathan Kuminga.

Golden State don't have the cap space to offer Kessler a deal outright, meaning it would have to be a sign-and-trade where they'd have to give up real assets to even have Danny Ainge and Utah considering such a move.

It's highly unlikely the Warriors (or any other team) get there hands on Kessler despite this update, but it's certainly worth monitoring given just how impactful the 24-year-old could be to their short and long-term future.