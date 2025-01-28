Jimmy Butler could break a record Warriors helped set in Klay Thompson departure

Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors was a whirlwind for many fans last season, with the franchise legend joining the Dallas Mavericks after a decorated career in the Bay that included four NBA championships and five All-Star appearances.

Once Thompson announced his intention to join Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and company, the Warriors made the most of a bad situation by acquiring a pair of veterans in return. Days later a mammoth six-team trade was announced, with Thompson headed to Dallas and Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield joining Golden State.

Jimmy Butler could break a record the Warriors helped set

The six teams involved in the Thompson transaction were the most in NBA history, but that could soon be broken over the coming days ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Such is the complication surrounding a Jimmy Butler trade that NBA insider Marc Stein has suggested that a seven-team deal could even take place during a report on Monday.

"...It's not hard to imagine the many ambitious cap strategists all over the league map finding inspiration from the prospect of trying to assemble the first seven-teamer if they get the chance."

Stein has also reported that up to half the league could be interested in aiding a Butler trade, with any move to the Phoenix Suns requiring a team to take on Bradley Beal's contract (not to mention he would have to waive his no-trade clause).

Fred Katz of The Athletic also reported on Monday that Beal would not waive his no-trade clause to join the Chicago Bulls, with any potential deal likely to include Zach LaVine joining another team amid a bounceback season for the 2x All-Star.

Golden State were one of the teams most strongly linked to Butler once his discontent in Miami fully materialized, but any chance of the veteran forward coming to the Bay has dissipated over recent weeks.

Could the Warriors be one of the other teams to help facilitate a Butler trade? It would be considered unlikely unless it really benefits them, with little chance that Golden State would want to help Butler reach the pacific division and his desire to join the Suns.

The Heat announced on Monday that they would again suspend Butler indefinitely (minimum five games) for ongoing conduct detrimental to the team, meaning the 34-year-old has surely played his last game in Miami after nearly six seasons and two NBA Finals appearances.