Jimmy Butler delivers brutal reality to Warriors rookie after rotation move

Will Richard has had an impressive rookie season where he's appeared in 69 games for the Golden State Warriors, but the axe fell on the young wing when it came to Steve Kerr shortening the rotation with the season on the line against the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night.

The rotation move was a brutal reality of what life can be like for a young NBA role player, with sidelined star Jimmy Butler reminding Richard of just that in the immediete aftemath of the stunning 126-121 victory.

Jimmy Butler reminds Will Richard of brutal NBA reality

Butler's presence on the bench over the last two games amid his rehabilitation from a torn ACL has been a morale boost for the Warriors, and the 6x All-Star had a hilarious response after the visitors stormed back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to claim the win on Wednesday.

“Between Dray, Steph, Gui, Big Al, wow. Will Richard didn’t do anything but he was over there with me cheering his heart out. Wow. Go Dubs!"

Jimmy Butler after the Warriors win:



“Between Dray, Steph, Gui, Big Al, wow. Will Richard didn’t do anything but he was over there with me cheering his heart out. Wow. Go Dubs!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/m5RVJv9XWa — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) April 16, 2026

While Butler's claim that 'Will Richard didn't do anything' was funny, it also serves as a note to many young players entering the postseason. Reaching this stage takes a full roster effort, and no one knows that more than the Warriors who've been to the mountaintop more than any other team in the last dozen years, and who've been stretched to their limit in recent months with a spate of injuries.

But when the postseason rolls around, hard but necessary rotation decisions need to be made. While there was talk of minutes restrictions for many of the Golden State veterans, there was no doubt Kerr was going to lean on them in the face of potential elimination.

Will Richard's dwindling form left Warriors with an easy decision

Unlike with some other young players in the past, Richard's ommission from the rotation on Wednesday wasn't surprising or controversial. Dealing with an injury concern himself, the 23-year-old's form has waned in recent weeks to the point where leaving him out of the rotation must have been a fairly easy decision.

Richard has made just one field-goal since March 27. That period has consisted of eight games to close the regular season, having missed three of those through injury while playing over 70 combined minutes in the others with very little impact.

This period shouldn't take away from what's been an exciting first year for Richard, and hopefully it motivates the 56th overall pick to go away, train hard and come back a better player in training camp next season.