Jimmy Butler is gifting Warriors crucial element he couldn't deliver last season

Jimmy found his jumper!
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers | Harry How/GettyImages

Jimmy Butler is doing it all for the Golden State Warriors through the first five games of the season, impacting significantly on both ends of the floor while also playing a mentoring role for the rising Jonathan Kuminga.

Yet going somewhat under the radar is the fact Butler has crucially found his 3-point shooting, something that completely alluded him late last season following his blockbuster arrival to the Warriors in February.

Jimmy Butler's proving an efficient 3-point shooter to start the season

Butler was incredibly important in completely shifting Golden State's fortunes in the 2024-25 season, but he did so while shooting just 27.9% from 3-point range on 2.3 attempts per game. That rose slightly to 30.6% during the playoffs, yet the difference in 3-point shooting between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves was stark once Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1.

While the veteran forward may never be a high volume knockdown shooter, he has found his range in a way that offers some optimism of a return to the numbers he produced in 2023-24 with the Miami Heat.

Butler is now 8-of-14 (57.1%) from beyond the arc through the first five games of the season, having gone 3-of-4 during Tuesday's win over the L.A. Clippers which may have meant even more than usual given the low-scoring nature of Golden State's 98-79 victory.

The improved 3-point shooting has seen Butler's points increase from 17.9 last season, to 21.4 despite taking essentially the same number of field-goal attempts. That could be the difference between Butler earning a seventh All-Star selection or not, particularly if the Warriors can continue their form and be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Sure the 36-year-old isn't going to continue shooting at this current rate, but his 41.4% at the Heat two seasons ago does provide a reasonable and recent blueprint of what Golden State fans could expect going forward.

Not only is an improvement in 3-point shooting important for Butler's own game, it's arguably more important for the Warriors as a whole given the spacing concerns that did exist between himself, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green entering the season.

That trio is now shooting 24-of-50 (48%) on threes so far this season, having gone a long way to eliminating the concerns that were evident just over a week ago. They're now all bonafide starters on one of the hottest teams in the league, with a big watch on whether Butler can continue to be a respectable 3-point threat within the Warrior offense.

