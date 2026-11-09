Jimmy Butler gives Warriors ball security Yaxel Ledenborg can't yet match

Yaxel Lendeborg has surpassed all expectations through the first 10 games of the season, taking on the Jimmy Butler role and helping the Golden State Warriors to a seven-game winning-streak that's changed the outlook of their season.

Lendeborg has been simply sensational for the Warriors, but he still has plenty of room for improvement which, if anything, should only provide more excitement for fans. One of those areas for improvement surrounds ball security, with the 11th overall pick contributing to more turnover issues that could be erased by Butler's mid-season return.

Jimmy Butler gives Warriors ball security Yaxel Lendeborg can't provide

Lendeborg has arguably been more productive than Butler was prior to his torn ACL injury against his former team in January. The rookie forward is averaging more points and rebounds, while he's shooting a better percentage from three-point range on 3.5 more attempts per game.

But ball security is one element Lendeborg can't provide right now, at least in comparison to Butler who completely changed Golden State's turnover issues -- and their overall offense -- when he was acquired from the Miami Heat in February 2025.

Lendeborg had another six turnovers against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The turnover issues, combined with getting bullied on the glass, saw the Warriors put up 33 less field-goal attempts. The fact they still emerged with an overtime victory was incredible based on those numbers, and was reliant on another extraordinary performance from Stephen Curry down the stretch.

It was Lendeborg's fourth game of at least five turnovers through his first 10 career games. As much as he's been fantastic, his 3.5 turnovers per game need to be addressed moving forward, and should naturally improve with more experience.

Jimmy Butler will bring value to Warriors instantly upon return

Butler's ability to calm down and settle the Warrior offense should be felt immediately upon his return -- he doesn't need his athleticism for that, rather his basketball smarts and IQ which doesn't disappear through injury.

The six-time All-Star averaged 1.5 turnovers following his arrival in 2025, then 1.6 prior to his injury last season. Butler's assist to turnover ratio was above 3:1, considered elite for lead ball-handles and playmakers.

Lendeborg is doing a strong Butler impression right now in virtually the same role, but it's not exactly the same. The Warriors still rank bottom seven for turnovers and turnover percentage, something that should improve upon Butler's return.