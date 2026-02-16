Jimmy Butler injury looks even worse for Warriors after Kristaps Porzingis trade

A new starting lineup could take shape for the Golden State Warriors after the All-Star break, with superstar guard Stephen Curry and the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis set to return from their respective injuries.

A look at the potential new-look Warriors offers some optimism, but also a reminder on the devastation of Jimmy Butler's season-ending knee injury, and a feeling of what could be if the 6x All-Star was still healthy right now.

Jimmy Butler injury looks even worse after Kristaps Porzingis trade

It remains to be seen whether Porzingis will start right away or come off the bench as he ramps up his workload, but either way you'd expect the Latvian big man to be the starting center once Golden State feels comfortable in doing so.

Curry, fellow veteran Draymond Green and young wing Moses Moody will presumably occupy three other starting positions, likely leaving one spot that could be fought between De'Anthony Melton and Brazilian forward Gui Santos.

While Melton and Santos have both demonstrated that they're worthy options, it's hard to hide away from the fact it should be Butler in that position. The Warriors may have hovered around their current eighth-seed standing for much of the season, but suddenly a Curry-Moody-Butler-Green-Porzingis starting five could have really matched it with the best teams in the league when healthy.

The Porzingis trade was and will likely be the sort of minor but meaningful upgrade that could have jolted Golden State into contention had Butler still been healthy and available. Yet without the 36-year-old, and after all the trade speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, the final result of acquiring Porzingis looks underwhelming to many fans and as a salry dump more than anything else.

Beyond the human element, this is the hardest thing about Butler's injury. Everything the Warriors do has to be viewed in the same slight as the injury, including the Porzingis trade which would be a tolerable and far more understandable move with Butler available.

Perhaps the franchise still has the longer game in mind, focused on re-signing Porzingis in free agency and having he and Butler available together midway through next season when the latter returns from injury.

However, for as much as Butler and Porzingis could be effective together if the latter is to remain beyond this season, relying on a 37-year-old coming off a torn ACL, and a 7'2" big man with an extensive injury and health history, isn't necessarily ideal for what will be a 39-year-old Stephen Curry when the 2027 playoffs roll around.