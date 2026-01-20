Jimmy Butler injury throws Warriors season into chaos despite another impressive win

A potentially devastating injury to star forward Jimmy Butler has ruined another impressive victory for the Golden State Warriors, with the 36-year-old limping off the floor in the third-quarter of a 135-112 win over his former team in the Miami Heat.

Butler landed awkwardly catching a pass early in the second-half, writhing in pain on the floor before being helped up and off the court by his teammates. The 6x All-Star was unsurprisingly ruled out for the rest of the game, with all eyes now on the diagnoses with fans understandably fearing the worst.

Jimmy Butler injury sours another impressive Warriors victory

To Golden State's credit, they stepped up without Butler and didn't let a dampened mood inside the building impact their play. Butler was again a huge factor in the first-half, but his 17 points only had the Warriors up by two when he left the floor.

Despite playing without Butler, Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton and Gui Santos, and with Stephen Curry in foul trouble, the hosts still stunningly outscored the Heat 58-37 after the injury. The shot-making of Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield was remarkable over the final 18 minutes, with the bench duo combining for 40 points on 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range.

Podziemski, in particular, was monumental with a season-high 24 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in nearly 30 minutes. With Butler sure to miss at least some time through injury, the Warriors will need more of that from their third-year guard who's had an up-and-down season to date.

BRANDIN PODZIEMSKI'S ON A ROLL‼️ pic.twitter.com/sc46n5sjfe — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 20, 2026

Hield also delivered a statement amid rising trade rumors, with his 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting (4-of-7 from beyond the arc) proving his fourth-best scoring output of the season. Golden State once again rattled off 66 bench points, including 10, eight rebounds and two assists from veteran center Al Horford in 19 minutes.

Fellow big man Quinten Post also played a big role in Green's absence, going for 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. More importantly, he and the Warriors shockingly kept Miami star Bam Adebayo to only four points on 1-of-13 shooting in 26 minutes.

While Butler was a dominant figure in the first-half, so too was former Warrior Andrew Wiggins who headed to the Heat in last February's blockbuster trade. Yet after 18 points in a frenetic first-half, the 2022 All-Star went completely scoreless in the second.

It was another strong display from the Warriors who are undoubtedly playing their best basketball of the season, but it could all mean absolutely zero if the news on Butler is season-ending.