Jimmy Butler instantly does something for Warriors that Chris Paul couldn't

The Golden State Warriors are off to a lightning start with Jimmy Butler, having gone 6-1 and ranking second in net rating since acquiring the 6x All-Star prior to the trade deadline.

After such a large period where they were trying to acquire a star, the Warriors have fallen into the right player at the right time as Butler's helped push the Warriors to 31-27 and up to eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler has helped steady the Warriors

One of the biggest positives from Butler's early tenure in Golden State is that the 35-year-old has had such a big impact without have to dominate from a scoring perspective. Butler is averaging 18 points on less than 46% shooting, and is yet to have a commanding scoring game with his 25 points in his team debut remaining the highest output.

Butler's ability to control the game and make his teammates better has been palpable, having drawn comparisons to former Warrior Andre Iguodala who was honored with his jersey retirement on Sunday.

Speaking recently on the Ryen Russillo podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic discussed how that was a role Golden State wanted Chris Paul to fill for the franchise last season.

"Jimmy Butler had a quote the other day about how he just wants shots on goal. And like Steve Kerr was talking about how great a quote that was. And it's just, I mean, it's what they wanted Chris Paul to be. Right," Slater said. "I don't know if you remember when they brought him in, like that was, you know, Steve Kerr's idea that he could bring this, you know, he used to call Andre Iguodala a chaperone on the court.”

Paul was helpful for the Warriors and provided some steadiness particularly when Stephen Curry was off the floor, but the 39-year-old's overall impact was always going to be limited so deep into his career.

Butler brings the size, scoring and defense that Paul simply couldn't. Comparing the pair at this point of their respective careers is unfair, but also goes to show just how much Golden State needed another true star to elevate this team beyond the Play-In Tournament.

Butler is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals, but those raw box score numbers do little to represent the impact he's had on young players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody, along with reinvigorating fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.