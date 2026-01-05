Jimmy Butler makes Jonathan Kuminga realization Warriors fans have known for years

Many fans have known for quite some time that Jonathan Kuminga wouldn't be a long-term part of the Golden State Warriors, and it now feels like star teammate Jimmy Butler has come to the same realization.

While Kuminga's next team remains well and truly up in the air, it seems a fait accompli that the young forward will be traded by the Warriors before the February 5 deadline.

Jimmy Butler realizes Jonathan Kuminga is on the move

Butler has been a big mentor for Kuminga since his arrival at the franchise last February, but even his comments following Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz seemed like someone who knew his young teammate wouldn't remain as such for much longer.

"That ain't got nothing to do with me. I'm still going to call and check on him. I'm still going to go visit him, still go to his house, eat his food and play with his kids," Butler said. "His future, though, that's between him and whoever else. But the bond and the brotherhood that we've built, ain't no future going to change that."

Jimmy Butler on Jonathan Kuminga: “His future, that’s between him and whoever else. That bond we’ve built…no future (decision) will change that.”



What he’s told him: “You be the pro of pros. Come here and get your work done. Smile.” pic.twitter.com/9NpLrd6DoP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2026

It truly seems as if everyone has reached the point where there's no longer any heated debate, where there is no longer any internal or external bickering over what Kuminga's role on the team should be. That, of course, has been one of, if not the biggest discussion point surrounding the Warriors in recent years, something that reached immense heights during Kuminga's long and controversial free agency stalemate.

Purely and simply, this has just come to an end. Not with any huge outbursts from Kuminga or any major drama, but with an understanding from all parties involved that would have stemmed from the free agency conversations.

There was a brief period where it looked like it was turning around, with Kuminga having started in the first 12 games of the season and impressing amid a 4-1 start for Golden State. That bright period quickly evaporated though, and now we're left in a position where clearly neither party wants to jeopardize a trade before the deadline.

Kuminga has now been completely out of the rotation in 11 of the past 12 games. When an opportunity seemingly arose on Friday when the Warriors were resting their veteran stars, the 23-year-old was a not-so-mysterious late scratch due to "back soreness".

We all know this is ending in the coming weeks, including Butler who will remain a friend and mentor for Kuminga well beyond his departure from the Warriors.