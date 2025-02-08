Jimmy Butler now has more motivation after controversial Klay Thompson comparison

The Golden State Warriors balked at a significant extension for a 34-year-old Klay Thompson last season, but have now committed to Jimmy Butler by trading for the 6x All-Star and providing him with a new two-year, $112 million extension on Wednesday.

That in itself is an intriguing conversation, with the Warriors now forming a new big three with Butler and fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green that will officially be unveiled on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

Jimmy Butler might get more motivation from Klay Thompson comparison

Yet it was a different comparison between Butler and Thompson that drew the ire of many on social media on Thursday, with ESPN analyst and former Warrior Richard Jefferson claiming Golden State's newest acquisition wasn't as skilled as the former splash brother.

"When I see Jimmy, I see a competitor. Is he as skilled as Kevin Durant? Is he as skilled as Klay Thompson? No," Jefferson said. "But is he still in his prime? Is he still capable and very very very capable? Yes."

Jefferson moved to defend his comments shortly after, but that didn't stop many Warrior and general NBA fans from vehemently disagreeing with his take. When it comes to pure shooting there's absolutely no comparison, but there's also no debating that Butler has a far more well-rounded game, particularly at this point of his career.

If you want to talk about the specific primes of each individuals career, then Jefferson may well have an argument. Yet if we're talking about the present and very recent history, then even the staunchest Thompson defenders (including this writer) would have a hard time debating for the now Mavericks sharpshooter. Thompson's return from two devastating leg injuries has been quite simply remarkable, but he understandably has never been able to recapture his All-Star level best.

Across the last five seasons, Butler has averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting over 50% from the floor. During this span he's made a pair of All-Star teams, a pair of All-NBA teams, has twiced earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year votes, finished second in Clutch Player of the Year, and twice led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals.

Say what you want about skill, but there's little doubt Butler is the better and more valuable player. Either way, hopefully Jefferson's comments will provide even more motivation for Butler to make a major statement to the NBA world after his tumultuous exit from the Heat.