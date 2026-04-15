The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In on Wednesday night at the Intuit Dome. The visitors are obviously still decimated by injury heading into the contest, but both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody provided some gallows humor ahead of the contest.

Butler made a dramatic-seeming post on social media that read: "I am listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against Clippers. Stay tuned for updated."

Moody in response to the post wrote: "Lol me too."

Warriors are going to have uphill battle against Clippers due to injuries

Obviously it's not even a question about whether Butler or Moody would be able to play in the game. Butler suffered a torn ACL earlier this year and will not be back until late 2026 at the absolute earliest, while Moody just tore his patellar tendon that puts the entirety of next season in some doubt.

At least both guys seem to be in good enough spirits to joke about it even though two of the saddest moments for the Warriors this season were seeing Butler helped off the court by his teammates, and Moody having to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

One hopes that both players can come back fully healthy and make an impact next season, but those are two significant injuries so you never know how a player will look coming back.

As for Wednesday's game, the Warriors will at least have Stephen Curry on the floor. The 2x MVP made his long-awaited return recently and has looked like his old self after spending nearly two months off the floor as he dealt with a knee injury for months.

It would not come as a shock if Curry's magic is enough to get the Warriors past the Clippers. He has done it countless times in his career on the biggest stage, and if he starts hitting big shots and gets into a rhythm, it could be enough to get his team over the line.

Winning both Play-In games seems like a tall task given how banged up the Warriors are as a whole and how inconsistent they have played throughout the season even when they have been fully healthy.

If the Warriors did somehow win both games, then a playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder would be the ultimate David vs. Goliath. If Curry could somehow slay that dragon it would arguably be one of the most impressive feats of his career.

That's a long way away though. Taking care of business against Los Angeles comes first, and while even that seems like a daunting task, at least Butler and Moody are providing some gallows humor ahead of the game.