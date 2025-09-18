Jimmy Butler's past is coming back to haunt him as Warriors honeymoon ends

Jimmy Butler's built a reputation across an otherwise decorated career of proving problematic for his past teams and front offices, and now that's seemingly already coming back to haunt him at the Golden State Warriors.

After a less than desirable second-round series from Butler followed by the drama of Jonathan Kuminga's free agency this summer, it's fair to say the honeymoon period following the 6x All-Star's arrival in February is probably over for he and the Warriors.

But that's not to say Butler is already becoming an issue for Golden State in a way that many have quickly jumped to after reports of his approach to the front office regarding their roster plans.

Jimmy Butler has the right to ask about the Warriors plans

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Butler has reached out to the franchise in order to gain some clarity amid the ongoing Kuminga stalemate.

“In that ESPN article, they mentioned that Draymond and Jimmy have checked in and reached out to Jonathan Kuminga. I can confidently say that Jimmy Butler has also reached out to the team and been like, ‘what's going on here? I just wanted to know the plan.’”

Many have taken that quote to assume Butler's discontent at the franchise, something that undoubtedly derives from his actions at previous organizations, including the Miami Heat who had to suspended him multiple times for misconduct last season before he eventually got his trade wish.

Johnson was even forced to come out and defend his quote, rightfully stating that Butler deserves to be in the loop on Golden State's plans rather than have it aggregated as a way to criticize Butler's character.

That’s the hard part about aggregating from a podcast. It’s a conversation. Steph and Draymond “being in the loop” has always been fair to assume. Same with Jimmy now.



Jimmy got paid and has been all-in on the Warriors. He’s in the loop, and should want to know the plan https://t.co/GARu5wlYI6 — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) September 17, 2025

The truth is that it would be more disappointing if Butler didn't go to the franchise during this time of uncertainty and seek some reassurance, particularly given there's now less than two weeks until media day.

That shows that the 6x All-Star remains heavily invested in what the Warriors are trying to do and what they're hoping to build. While it's easy to focus squarely on the desire to get Stephen Curry and Draymond Green their fifth championship, it's important to remember that Butler is still chasing his elusive first after two trips to the Finals with the Heat.

It's also easy to understand any frustration Butler may have if that was the case, with Golden State remaining with just nine contracted players nearly three months since free agency officially began.