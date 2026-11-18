Jimmy Butler is still working his way back from the torn ACL injury he suffered in January, but there remains a chance that the veteran forward is part of trade talks undertaken by the Golden State Warriors before February's mid-season deadline.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported on Tuesday that Butler and Draymond Green could still be moved in the coming months as the franchise builds around Stephen Curry and rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg. However, the potential of Butler taking a significant discount in free agency next year has to be factored into those trade talks.

Jimmy Butler's potential contract sacrifice has to be factored into trade talks

The Warriors can acquire literally any player in the league, either with Butler's $56.8 million salary and/or some combination of Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody. But as part of these discussions, Golden State need to evaluate what Butler would be willing to sign for next offseason as opposed to the player they're trading for.

It's hard to speculate on just what contract Butler will be looking for in free agency, particularly given he's yet to return to the floor and we haven't seen how good the 37-year-old can be after such a major injury.

Even with some teams holding cap space, it's hard to see a rival offering Butler more than $35 million per year. The six-time All-Star has also regularly spoke of his love for the Warriors, leaving it not inconceivable that he takes a deal that's sub $30 million annually.

Butler on $25-$30 million per year could be more valuable than an alternative player making $50-60 million, especially if Golden State need to give up draft picks in a trade and with Brandin Podziemski's five-year, $110 million extension kicking in next season.

Warriors need to evaluate future value of trading Jimmy Butler

Take Anthony Davis for example. It's unlikely the Warriors trade Butler for Davis anyway, but even more so when you consider the All-Star big man will want at least $40 million annually on an extension, and could simply opt into his $62.8 million team option if contract talks break down.

Michael Porter Jr. is another player Golden State have been linked to in the past who's on an expiring contract, and who would likely be chasing another $40+ million deal during the prime of his career. There will also inevitably be other targets the Warriors could theoretically pursue that are making over $50 million annually and who have multiple years left on their deal.

Butler shouldn't be untouchable by any means, but it's still very hard to see the Warriors moving him just before or just following his return from injury after being so patient with his recovery to this point.