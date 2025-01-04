Jimmy Butler just proved why Warriors should be wary of trade for 6x All-Star

The Golden State Warriors hopes of landing another All-Star has taken an optimistic turn over the past 48 hours, with Jimmy Butler on the verge of leaving the Miami Heat after a tumultuous period between player and franchise.

Just over a week after Miami President Pat Riley announced the franchise wouldn't be trading Butler, the Heat have backflipped and are open now listening to all offers for the 6x All-Star while also suspending him for seven games "for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team."

Butler forcing his way out Miami proves why Warriors should be wary

It's a strange situation given how much of a competitor Butler is, not to mention his history with the Heat who he has led to a pair of Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. It does go to show just how unmanageable the situation in Miami has become, and just how desperate Butler is to get out of there prior to the February 6 deadline.

By the sound of Miami's own admission, Butler saw Riley's public announcement and decided to take matters into his own hands. It's not the first time he's done something like this, having forced his way out of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the early portion of the 2018-19 season.

Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 4, 2025

For as good a player as he is, Butler is about to join his fifth team in less than eight years. His willingness to depart teams to seek a fresh start has to be provide some caution for possible trade destinations, particularly when he's often prepared to tear down the franchise and cause disruption in the process.

If it's the Warriors who were to trade for Butler, then they'd have to be prepared that it's a short-term rental. As ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported on Thursday, "teams have been informed that Butler intends to decline his 2025-26 player option and become a free agent in July."

Butler's new team would have bird rights, but that's no guarantee that he chooses to hang around. Depending on the value relinquished in a trade, the team would almost be stuck into making sure they offer the 35-year-old a significant extension during the offseason. Given the combination of age, injury history and record of causing internal issues, any team would have to be wary of trading for Butler in the coming weeks.

You could argue that trading for Butler right now would require some level of desperation, but perhaps that's a position the Warriors find themselves in as they look to prioritize the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime.