Jimmy Butler return turns into nightmare as fans scathe Curry-less Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jimmy Butler's arrival, with the 6x All-Star's return to Miami quickly turning into a nightmare at Kaseya Center on Tuesday.

What was anticipated to be a tight, hard-fought contest was anything but as the Warriors never led in a disappointing 112-86 blowout loss. Butler was kept to a paltry two points in the first-half, and while the veteran forward showed a little more in the second, it was still arguably Golden State's worst offensive performance of the season.

The Warriors looked lifeless without Stephen Curry

Superstar guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of the game after initially being listed as questionable with his pelvic contusion suffered last Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors subsequently missed the 2x MVP in spades, having shot less than 40% from the floor and 23.7% from 3-point range in a lifeless offensive display.

After trailing 57-40 at half-time, a late third-quarter 10-0 run briefly gave Golden State a chance as the margin was reduced to eight. The night's regular programming resumed after that though, with the visitors kept to just 16 points in the fourth-quarter.

Fans were left frustrated and downright appalled with the Curry-less Warriors, particularly in a game that had drawn so much publicity as Butler returned to face the team he twice led to the NBA Finals.

Warriors literally unwatchable without Steph — Steph Curry Muse (@StephMuse_) March 26, 2025

The Warriors play like a GLeague team without Steph — trev (@BayAreaTrev) March 26, 2025

Warriors without Steph are still comedy basketball — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) March 26, 2025

Jonathan Kuminga led Golden State in scoring with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line in nearly 25 minutes off the bench, but it wasn't the type of performance to ease concerns surrounding the former seventh overall pick following his return from a 31-game absence.

Brandin Podziemski showed signs of individual shot-creation in Curry's absence, yet his 14 points still only came on 6-of-16 shooting to go with three rebounds and four assists. Butler had just 11 points and six rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting, while fellow veteran Draymond Green also provided little and was focused on arguing with officials more than anything.

Moses Moody had arguably his worst performance of the season, going a shocking 0-of-9 from beyond the arc while finishing with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting overall. Gui Santos was perhaps the only individual positive from a Golden State perspective, with the Brazilian forward going for 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in less than 20 minutes off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins didn't have to do a whole lot offensively, but certainly contributed to his former team's woes with a strong defensive display that included two steals and three blocks in 28 minutes.

The Warriors are once again in danger of falling back in the standings, and will be hoping like nothing else that Curry can return for Friday's game against the Pelicans in New Orleans.