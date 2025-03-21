Jimmy Butler saves Warriors after major Stephen Curry scare

After leading his team to a big win without Stephen Curry on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler was forced to do it again for the Golden State Warriors who lost their 2x MVP during the third-quarter of Thursday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Curry fell hard on his tailbone in a concerning incident after driving to the basket, with the superstar guard exiting the game and not returning with what the Warriors are calling a pelvic contusion.

Jimmy Butler had his second triple-double with the Warriors

Golden State were in some trouble when Curry left, finding themselves down seven late in the third against a Raptors team that was firing on all cylinders offensively. The Warriors fortunately turned off the tap, limiting the visitors to just 24 points over the final 15 minutes to escape with a 117-114 victory.

Butler was inefficient as he attempted to take over in the fourth, but the 6x All-Star did come up with a huge block in the final 30 seconds before icing the game at the free-throw line. Butler had his second triple-double with Golden State and 19th for his career, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes.

JIMMY BUTLER III SAID NOPE. pic.twitter.com/7vEnOH0NeQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2025

Both teams came out hot offensively in the first-half, with the Raptors giving Draymond Green and Quinten Post all they could eat from beyond the arc. Green had a team-high 18 points in the first-half and 21 for the game, taking an extraordinary 14 3-point attempts while also adding seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in the three-point win.

Post went a highly efficient 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, recording 18 points, two rebounds and a big second-half block in just 22 minutes off the bench. Curry had an efficient 17 on 6-of-8 shooting before exiting, while Jonathan Kuminga had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists as Golden State outscored Toronto 44-32 in bench points.

The Raptors still rounded out shooting 56.4% from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range, but the hosts did force them into 23 turnovers in what proved a crucial aspect. The Warriors also made seven more free-throws and had four more offensive rebounds, helping them complete a seven-game homestand with an impressive 6-1 record.

The Warriors will now head on a six-game road-trip as they retain hold of the Western Conference's sixth-seed, with all attention now focused on Curry and how much time he could miss with just 12 games left in the regular season.