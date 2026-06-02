Jimmy Butler injury saves Warriors from problem Heat know too well

There aren't too many silver linings when it comes to Jimmy Butler's torn ACL injury, but it does likely save the Golden State Warriors from a potential contract problem the 6x All-Star faced with the Miami Heat.

Butler forced his way out of the Heat and was ultimately traded to the Bay because of a contract dispute, but his injury means the Warriors won't have to worry about a similar situation until next offseason.

Jimmy Butler injury saves Warriors from potential contract dispute

Butler isn't extension-eligible until February next year, yet that could have posed an awkward time over the remaining months of next season and heading into the playoffs if the 36-year-old was adamant on a new deal.

Discussing Butler's future back in April after the Warriors were eliminated from the Play-In Tournament in April, ESPN's Anthony Slater and Ramona Shelburne reported that the veteran forward will instead wait until free agency next year to work out his future.

“There’s an expectation that he will focus on rehabbing, rediscovering his form and then sorting out his NBA future the following summer," Shelburne and Slater wrote.

Golden State could still be forced into an awkward negotiating process in free agency next year. At that point Butler will be nearly 38-years-old, will have only been months removed from returning from injury, and will therefore surely be worth nowhere near $50+ million.

However, at least that's a problem for the offseason and won't be an issue during the middle of a campaign where Butler's grievances with the Heat spilled into impacting the team, and forced the franchise to suspend him on multiple occasions for misconduct.

Jimmy Butler could still retire with the Warriors

Despite rumors of Butler being traded this offseason as a means to match salary for another star player, there's growing reports that the franchise has no interest in moving his contract and future draft assets for a big-name player.

In an ideal world, Butler will return midway through next season and be at least 80% of the player he was pre-injury, sign a more team-friendly contract with the Warriors next offseason, and ultimately retire at a franchise he initially had hesitancy over joining before the 2025 mid-season deadline.

Outside of the devastating injury suffered against his former team in January, Butler's time at the Warriors has gone about as well as anyone could have expected, meaning that ideal world could yet play out in reality.