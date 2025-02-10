Jimmy Butler trade only enhances need for Warriors to reunite with former guard

Jimmy Butler had a dream start to life with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, at least after half-time as the 35-year-old's 18 second-half points helped the visitors to a stunning come-from-behind victory.

The inside scoring, ability to get to the free-throw line and sheer superstar presence were all evident against the Chicago Bulls, with Butler going for 25 points and breaking a franchise record for made free-throws in a Warrior debut.

While Butler has already started to solve a number of issues, Golden State still have question marks around their starting lineup and rotation. In particular, most fans would suggest that having Buddy Hield as the starting two-guard is a less than ideal scenario given the veteran sharpshooter's form over the past few months.

The Warriors need to reunite with De'Anthony Melton in free agency

While the need for the Warriors to reunite with De'Anthony Melton has already been outlined here, this has only been enhanced by the franchise's decision to trade Andrew Wiggins (and other pieces) for Butler last week.

In his brief tenure with Golden State to start the season, Melton looked like a perfect fit next to Stephen Curry in the back court. In his two starts, the 26-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, while also making seven of his 14 3-point attempts. More importantly, the Warriors won both games against two quality teams in the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road) and the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State's downfall essentially coincided with Melton's injury, and certainly wasn't halted by his departure as the franchise traded him to the Brooklyn Nets for Dennis Schroder. In many ways Melton's injury paved the way for Butler given Schroder was moved on after less than two months in the blockbuster trade, but that doesn't change the face that it's now almost more important for the Warriors to try and bring back the two-way guard in free agency.

Having seen what Melton could do earlier in the season, just imagine him now in an even more complimentary role playing alongside both Curry and Butler. His perimeter defense would be even more important given the departure of Wiggins, which combined with his catch-and-shoot ability would make for the perfect role player to fit in at the shooting guard spot between Golden State's new superstar duo.

Of course, this is all under the premise of a fully fit and healthy version of Melton. Yet if the Warriors can re-acquire him on a one-year, prove it minimum contract this offseason, that could be a key piece to the puzzle in the franchise trying to return to championship contention.