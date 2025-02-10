Jimmy Butler trade gives Warriors opportunity to make long overdue Curry pairing

The Golden State Warriors are likely to take a week or two to wait for the buyout market to materialize, having opened up multiple roster spots in their blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler last week.

One roster move has already been made in giving impressive rookie center Quinten Post a standard contract, but the Warriors will have to make at least two additional signings to reach the 14-player minimum.

Could the Warriors finally pair the Curry brothers?

Golden State have a variety of needs that could cause them to turn any direction with the two signings, including a backup point guard in the wake of Dennis Schroder's departure, and a veteran stretch big after choosing not to trade for Nikola Vucevic before the deadline.

However, the Warriors could do with more quality shooting in general, having ranked third in 3-point attempts but an average 13th in percentage so far this season. If Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office do want to add another elite 3-point shooter, they could do worse than looking at Seth Curry if he is bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, which could be a possibility according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

"This one is really about if the Hornets need a roster spot or not. Moussa Diabate and K.J. Simpson are candidates to be converted to a standard contract from their two-way deals," Smith wrote. "If that happens, Curry could be a roster casualty. From there, Curry could head off to ring chase with a contender in need of some bench shooting."

There's been multiple times throughout the years where a Curry pairing has been speculated, with the brothers having never played together in the NBA despite Seth having started out his career with Golden State's G League program in Santa Cruz.

While the younger Curry has averaged just 14.3 minutes with the Hornets this season, the 34-year-old erupted for a season-high 26 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Curry shot 10-of-17 from the foor including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, while also adding four rebounds, two assists and finishing as a +3 in the 112-102 defeat.

Curry's production may have slowed in recent years after his career-high 15.0 points per game in 2021-22, but he remains one of the league's elite shooters who ranks seventh all-time in 3-point percentage.

It may not be the biggest need for the Warriors necessarily, yet finally pairing the Curry brothers together would make a great storyline, undoubtedly add chemistry, and give the franchise another shooter to take advantage of the new star duo in the Bay.