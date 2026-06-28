Jimmy Butler trade realization confirms what Warriors fans already knew

Jimmy Butler loves the Golden State Warriors, the Warriors love Jimmy Butler, and that extends to much of the fanbase who are incredibly thankful for the optimism and increased level of play that the 6x All-Star brought between his arrival last February and this year's devastating torn ACL injury.

Yet despite that mutual love, Butler realizes that his long-term injury makes him a potential trade candidate this offseason, something fans already know and have been contemplating as part of exploring ways their team can get major upgrades.

Jimmy Butler trade realization confirms what fans already know

It's not that fans desperately want Butler traded, it's the sheer reality that between he and Moses Moody, the Warriors have nearly $70 million in salary sitting there that will miss most of Stephen Curry's age 39 season.

If Golden State are serious about trying to give Curry one more shot at a deep playoff run, they simply have to consider moving Butler and/or Draymond Green whose on-court value won't line up to his $27.6 million contract if he opts into his player option.

ESPN's Anthony Slater has confirmed the Warriors are again sniffing around the trade market, and that there's some noise that Butler's contract could be used in a major trade. The man himself understands that, appreciating that Golden State could get a player who helps them win on a quicker timeframe.

"If I get traded, I get traded. Their job is to win. Can I help them do that? Yes. If they feel like somebody else can help them do that on a quicker timetable than whenever I come back, then they got to go and do that, but as of right now, I'm here," Butler told Slater.

Warriors might still prefer to trade Draymond Green over Jimmy Butler

Butler's expiring contract means a team, most likely a rebuilding one, might be willing to take him on, but it's not like he has any trade value and subsequently the Warriors will have to throw in multiple draft assets and/or young players to get a signifant upgrade.

Golden State reportedly showed a greater willingness to trade Green instead before February's deadline, and that could remain the case if they can find a $25-40 million player rather than the max-level player that would require Butler's contract.

In an ideal world, Butler would return from injury and play out his career with the Warriors. Things never work out that easily though and while Butler should still be considered the second-best player on the team, there's a certain player above him whose closing window means all moves should he considered.