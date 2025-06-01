Jimmy Butler trade may take unfortunate turn if Warriors can't fix key flaw

The blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler in early February was undoubtedly a big success for the Golden State Warriors, having risen from outside of the Play-In Tournament to one of the final four teams in the Western Conference.

But having committed to the veteran trio of Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for at least the next two years, the Warriors won't be content with one second-round appearance. In fact, given the contract handed to Butler upon his arrival in the Bay, the trade could quickly turned pear-shaped if Golden State don't showcase the same type of form next season.

The Warriors need to put the right pieces around Jimmy Butler

Butler was criticized for his inability to take over and become a dominant scoring force once Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury in the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But in reality, Butler's enormous impact after the trade largely stemmed from making his teammates better. Unfortunately those same teammates found greater struggles in the second-round series, which rightly or wrongly put the responsibility on Butler with Curry on the sidelines.

If the playoffs provide an indication that the 35-year-old can no longer be a consistent superstar scorer, then the $110 million he's contracted for over the next two years could easily become a significant overpay and therefore make the trade look far less valuable.

It's therefore up to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to put the right pieces around Butler to ensure they take advantage of the playmaking he so expertly showed over the final 30 games of the regular season.

A lack of perimeter shooting became a fatal flaw after Curry went down, with neither Butler or Green huge threats which means the Warriors can't afford a third non-spacer on the floor. The likes of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Quinten Post all shot less than 34% from beyond the arc in the playoffs, suggesting the franchise could look to acquire a more proven shooter or two this offseason.

Butler averaged 17.9 points on 47.6% shooting from the floor and 27.9% from 3-point range in his 30 regular season games with Golden State. Those numbers are fine if the franchise keeps winning at a rate they did during that period, but the narrative could shift drastically if the Warriors start to struggle again in the loaded Western Conference.

The Warriors gave up Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and what's resulted as the 20th pick in this draft for Butler, but it's the contract extension that could prove the most problematic element going forward.