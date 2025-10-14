The Golden State Warriors have been widely regarded as the clear winners of February's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade with the Miami Heat, but that could still very much change as the years progress.

Having turned Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III into Butler, the Warriors got an obvious upgrade and a second star to pair with Stephen Curry. However, they also gave up a protected first-round pick which conveyed as the 20th overall in this year's draft. That could now be the saving grace for the Heat and a reason why the outcome of the deal may take a twist, with rookie guard Kasparas Jakučionis looking like a potential steal.

Kasparas Jakucionis could change the fortunes of the Jimmy Butler trade

After some struggles during summer league in July, Jakučionis now looks far improved and appears an excellent playmaker who could step in and play minutes for Miami right away. The 20th overall pick has 11 assists in less than 30 preseason minutes, while also easily leading the team in plus-minus.

NBA GMs recently voted Jakučionis as the biggest steal of the draft, giving him 17% of the vote which ranked ahead of fifth overall pick Ace Bailey and 14th overall selection Carter Bryant. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz also recently predicted that Jakučionis would make an All-NBA Rookie Team this season, something that would be impressive given the strength of the 2025 draft.

"The NBA has to hate that a prospect as talented as Kasparas Jakučionis fell to the Miami Heat organization. After averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game last season at Illinois, Jakučionis will put up good enough numbers to make an All-Rookie team this season in Miami," Swartz wrote.

The 19-year-old is the last piece of the puzzle in evaluating the Butler trade. Anderson has already been moved on to the Utah Jazz, while Wiggins has also been in trade rumors this offseason. The 2022 All-Star remains in Miami and figures as a key piece of their rotation, but his impact pales in comparison to what Butler provides Golden State.

Right now it looks like a one-sided trade, but there's some danger in that changing if Jakučionis becomes an unexpected star as a late first-round pick. For a team stuck in the middle at present, it could also be the kind of development that sees the Heat catapult back into contention following a pair of Finals appearances with Butler.

As for the Warriors, they won't be losing sleep over Jakučionis' development as they focus on their own path back to genuine title contention, but it is nonetheless an interesting wrinkle to the Butler trade.