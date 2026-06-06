Jimmy Butler leads Warriors to LeBron James realization fans can't ignore

The Golden State Warriors are set to pursue LeBron James again this offseason, and it might all start with Jimmy Butler's injury as the franchise realizes the need for another go-to offensive option.

If the Warriors aren't eager to trade picks alongside Butler's contract for another star, then even fans can't ignore the fact that James, despite his presence as the franchise's biggest rival in the past dozen years, is the best bet in free agency on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Jimmy Butler injury sparks Warriors need for LeBron James

James might be 23 years into his career, but this is a player capable of putting up numbers in a way that only Stephen Curry and the injured Butler can provide on the Golden State roster. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in over 33 minutes with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, shooting 51.5% from the floor while adding 1.2 steals per game.

The 41-year-old carried the Lakers to a first-round series victory over the Houston Rockets without superstar teammate Luka Doncic, averaging 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists while holding the second-best plus-minus on the team.

Would Golden State's defense take a hit by adding James? Sure. Would they have even more availability issues? Possibly. Yet with Butler on the sidelines a 19th ranked Warrior offense needs some punch, and there's no player that could bring that as much as James without sacrificing Butler or franchise legend Draymond Green in the process.

This isn't to mean the Warriors would suddenly leap back into championship contention given the gap between themselves and the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the West, but it would make them incredibly relevant, likely the most watched team in the league, and much more likely to make the playoffs.

Warriors need for LeBron James should be part of their free agency pitch

Golden State's need for James should well and truly be part of their pitch to the 4x MVP come free agency. He spoke of falling back to being a third option at times this season behind Doncic and Austin Reaves, but would be the undoubted second option at the Warriors alongside Curry, and would remain so when Butler returns but ramps up from a long-term injury.

A return to Cleveland appears likely the only other realistic option if James chooses to leave the Lakers, yet that would be a lot of mouths to feed with he, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley.

Fans may not like it and may struggle to accept the thought of James playing for the Warriors, but you can at least understand the theory of pursuing him as the franchise tries to remain afloat early next season without Butler.