Jonathan Kuminga actually could haunt the Warriors more than they ever imagined

Right about now, the Golden State Warriors are looking pretty good for trading Jonathan Kuminga before the deadline, although it was a move they should've made long before then. The 23-year-old is still on the market as an unrestricted free agent, and several teams have expressed interest in him, including the Lakers, who might be the most aggressive of all his suitors.

As ESPN's Anthony Slater said on Thursday, "Rob Pelinka keeps calling about Jonathan Kuminga."

Anthony Slater on the Lakers:



"Rob Pelinka keeps calling about Jonathan Kuminga" pic.twitter.com/8IRbAW41s2 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 23, 2026

After agreeing to a deal with Matisse Thybulle last week, the Lakers currently have 16 players with guaranteed contracts on the roster. If they get Kuminga, it'd be in a sign-and-trade, where they could send a player like Jarred Vanderbilt to the Hawks, but as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Wednesday, Atlanta has been "resistant" to taking on his contract.

That doesn't mean the two sides won't work something out. Clearly, Pelinka is motivated to make something happen, or else he wouldn't be constantly calling about Kuminga.

If Kuminga leaves the Hawks, there will be questions about his fit and future with whatever team he ends up with, including the Lakers. Still, Golden State should fear Kuminga going to Los Angeles the most, because if he finds his footing there, the Warriors wouldn't be able to escape it.

Rob Pelinka really wants Jonathan Kuminga

Los Angeles has made a flurry of moves since LeBron James informed the organization that he wouldn't return for his 24th season, and it's not done yet. The Lakers have a starting wing spot that they're willing to give to Kuminga, as Slater said that's part of what the team is pitching him on.

Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers, said earlier this week that he heard Kuminga is looking for a deal worth an average of $20 million per year, which is a far cry from the two-year, $20 million contract LA reportedly offered him.

In all likelihood, Kuminga won't get what he wants, which could push him toward the Lakers, where he could build his value on a team that has title aspirations. Proving he can contribute to winning basketball would make him a lot more desirable. What better place to do that than alongside Luka Dončić in purple and gold?

If Los Angeles does end up with Kuminga once all is said and done, Golden State can only hope that the Lakers will come to the same realization they (and the Hawks) did. Or else the Warriors will have to live with the constant reminder that the player they drafted and gave up on even before they traded him finally found what he was looking for with a rival.