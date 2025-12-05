Jonathan Kuminga's agent simply cannot stop causing headaches for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have to be getting sick of Jonathan Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner. He played a major role in the acrimonious negotiations between Kuminga and the franchise over the summer, and is now continuing to stir the pot even after the situation was resolved.

On Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kuminga sat the entire fourth quarter as the Warriors attempted an incredible comeback over the best team in the NBA. Turner took to social media to criticize this decision from head coach Steve Kerr, writing: "What are we doing out here," with a facepalm emoji.

Jonathan Kuminga's agent continues to be a thorn in the Warriors' side

Turner followed that up by reposting another user's post about how Kuminga was a big part of Golden State's comeback, before questioning Kerr's decision to keep him on the bench in the fourth quarter.

This is far from the first time that Turner has taken to social media to defend his player and it seems unlikely to be the last. This is the way he operates which has to drive the Warriors crazy as they try to defuse drama surrounding the Kuminga situation.

What are we doing out here 🤦🏻. — Aaron Turner (@arockturner20) December 3, 2025

Part of the reason Kuminga may have sat in the fourth quarter is because he seems to be nursing multiple ailments right now. He returned after a lengthy absence due to knee tendinitis and now an ankle issue has popped up as well, leaving Golden State potentially being careful with him so as not to expose him to greater risk of injury.

At the same time, there is always the debate about how well Kuminga meshes with the team and the offense that Kerr implements. Even though Stephen Curry is out due to an injury, which is usually a time when Kuminga can shine and sometimes even take over games, the young forward may not be doing what the coaching staff wants which leaves them going to alternative options.

While Kuminga got off to a great start this season, his play declined before he got hurt which is only going to fuel speculation that the Warriors will be looking to trade him once eligible to do so in January.

The tough thing for the Warriors is that Kuminga's poor play and injuries only hurts his trade value. They would have to hope that a team would take him based off what he has shown he can do in the past, albeit sporadically and never with the consistency he or Golden State would have liked.

We will have to see how this whole saga resolves itself, but the fact that Kuminga's agent keeps going off has to be annoying for the Warriors as they try to get some sort of positive momentum going this season.