Jonathan Kuminga has already played his last game with the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga has played his last game with the Golden State Warriors, at least according to one major report on the future of the young forward leading into the February 5 trade deadline.

While this shouldn't come as any shock given Kuminga has been out of the rotation for nine-straight games, and 12 of the last 13, but it's nonetheless a notable update from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Tuesday.

Jonathan Kuminga has played his last game for the Warriors

Kuminga has been around the team and on the bench throughout the entirety of this situation, yet it's now in the best interests of both player and franchise to now simply wait until a trade materializes.

"...The general consensus within the walls of the organization is that Kuminga has played his final game in a Warriors uniform," Siegel wrote.

This waiting game will continue for at least the next nine days until Kuminga is actually eligible to be traded again, by which point anticipation of a deal will spike significantly among Warrior fans and those around the league.

There's really no use for Kuminga to play anymore, particularly when it comes with the enormous downside of an injury that could hamper the chances of a trade taking place in the next month. That's also why, when there was an opportunity to play on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder when the Warriors were resting their veteran stars, Kuminga suddenly became a late scratch due to 'back soreness'.

The good news for Golden State is that while this is evidently not helping his trade value, there still appears to be a market for Kuminga that the front office could capitalize on. The Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have all been mentioned as having interest according to various media outlets, with the Warriors undoubtedly already doing their due diligence in preparation for a deal in the next few weeks.

Kuminga has played 276 games in his Warrior career, plus an additional 34 in the playoffs which included winning a championship with the franchise in his rookie year. He holds career averages of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.2 minutes per game, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range.

Kuminga was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 Draft, but his time with the franchise has been plagued by constant question marks over his role and place in Steve Kerr's rotation.