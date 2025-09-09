

It’s official: Jonathan Kuminga is now the last big-name restricted free agent without a deal, and the pressure is building fast on he and the Golden State Warriors.

Cam Thomas signed his $6 million qualifying offer to stay in Brooklyn. Josh Giddey has now locked in a four-year, $100 million extension with the Bulls. The restricted free agency market is drying up -- and Kuminga is still standing in the middle of it.

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors remain in a stalemate

What’s ironic is how different those outcomes were. Thomas took the short-term bet on himself. Giddey got exactly what he wanted. Kuminga? He’s left hanging in limbo, with no real resolution in sight.

Various recent reports suggest Kuminga is seriously considering accepting the Warriors’ $7.9 million qualifying offer -- a one-year deal that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. It’s well-known that Kuminga doesn’t feel valued by the Warriors, and he’s not a fan of the current offer on the table. But now, with the other restricted free agents off the board, his camp may be looking to use those deals as leverage to push Golden State for something bigger.

And honestly, the longer this drags on, the more it highlights how much this situation has stalled the Warriors' entire offseason. While other teams have reshaped rosters or added key depth, Golden State is still waiting on a single deal to unlock the rest of their plans.

But not all hope is lost. If the two sides can come to terms -- whether it's a short-term compromise or a longer extension -- there's real buzz around potential veteran additions. Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton are reportedly open to joining the Warriors if the roster clears up.

Horford, despite turning 39 this season, is a seamless fit in Golden State’s system next to Draymond Green. As for Melton who had a short but promising stint with the Warriors before being sidelined by injury and later traded, he'd bring much-needed perimeter defense, secondary playmaking, and scoring.

So while the offseason feels like a wash, it might not be as bleak as people think. Still, it feels fitting that with all the dust settled, Kuminga is the last notable restricted free agent (outside Quentin Grimes) left on the board-- and there’s no resolution in sight.

Until this situation is settled, the Warriors remain stuck in limbo — unable to pivot, add key veterans, or fully commit to their next phase. For now, all eyes stay locked on Kuminga, the last piece left hanging in the balance.