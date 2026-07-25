Jonathan Kuminga becomes instant winner after LeBron James spurns Warriors

If it couldn't get any worse for the Golden State Warriors after LeBron James' decision to head to the Philadelphia 76ers, former forward Jonathan Kuminga is set to stand as a major winner of the 41-year-old's shock move to the City of Brotherly Love.

By rejecting a blockbuster reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has opened the door for his former team to pursue Kuminga, potentially creating a market for the 23-year-old that wasn't really there prior to this move.

Jonathan Kuminga could be major winner of LeBron James' decision

The Cavaliers have been regularly mentioned as a suitor for Kuminga since the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option for next season, but there primary focus was James where a reunion was seen as the strongest possibility of the four-time MVP's options over recent weeks.

Favoritism ultimately didn't matter, and much like Golden State, Cleveland are now left to pick up the pieces and pivot to other options. In the hours since James' decision on Friday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic has again reported that there remains mutual interest between Kuminga and the Cavaliers.

"Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State. While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path," Vardon reported.

The problem for Kuminga is much like last season when he was a restricted free agent with the Warriors, there's a lack of teams with available cap space and particularly nearly a month after the window opened. He wants a deal somewhere close to the $20+ million the Hawks just turned down, leaving a sign-and-trade as the only realistic scenario to that happening.

LeBron James' two former teams could now battle for Jonathan Kuminga

It's ironic that James' now two most recent teams, the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, could battle it out for Kuminga's services as the offseason rolls on. The good news for Kuminga is that James' decision brings the Cavaliers back in and creates a competitive market, potentially forcing the Lakers into offering more than they previously were to appease the Hawks in a sign-and-trade.

Yet if Cleveland or Los Angeles are unwilling to appease Atlanta in sign-and-trade, there's still the possibility that the former Warrior will have to take a cheap one-year prove it deal to try and build his value for next offseason.

Friday's blockbuster move reduces that possibility, leaving Kuminga with a greater chance to land the contract he wants. Oh, and he's probably not too sad for his former team that they too missed out on James.