Jonathan Kuminga's best hope after Warriors exit is becoming clearer by the day

The Golden State Warriors washed their hands of the Jonathan Kuminga problem at this past season's trade deadline, swapping him and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. But as long as Kuminga is still a polarizing player around the NBA, he'll at least command the peripheral attention of Warriors fans.

Kuminga has again become one of the league's hot topics now that the Hawks have declined the player option the Warriors baked into his contract for 2026-27. As Michael Scotto reported in his intel round-up for HoopsHype today, a bevy of teams remain interested in the young forward's services on a short-term deal— the Hawks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

For a time, the Lakers have been viewed as the primary suitor, but they and the Hawks have run into issues ironing out the contracts that would be sent back in a Kuminga sign-and-trade. That likely opens the door for any of the other suitors to at least work their way into the conversation.

While Los Angeles and Cleveland would be solid destinations, Kuminga should have his fingers crossed that a team like the Bucks or Clippers prevails. It's his best shot at realizing his long-term value in the NBA.

Jonathan Kuminga's best shot is on a rebuilding team— and he has a chance to land on one this offseason

During Kuminga's time with the Warriors, there was always one central debate swirling around the young forward. If he were on a team that granted him a consistent starting opportunity, would he be able to grow into the slashing, offensively potent forward that many believed he could be?

Although he got some rotational run with Atlanta after the trade last season, he didn't truly get that opportunity. Kuminga didn't start a single game after his move to the Hawks, averaging 10.2 points and shooting 42.1% from the field on a diet of 21.1 minutes per game in that final portion of the season. As long as Jalen Johnson is in Atlanta, that opportunity won't be there for Kuminga.

It likely wouldn't be there, at least not fully, in Cleveland or Los Angeles, either. Even with the loss of Dean Wade to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavaliers' frontcourt minutes are still dominated by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, with Nae'Qwan Tomlin emerging as a reliable contributor.

The Lakers, meanwhile, would likely grant Kuminga a starting opportunity, but the lack of floor spacing provided by Walker Kessler and the ball dominance of Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic could partially pigeonhole Kuminga into a more traditional rebounding and defensive role.

His best shot to finally realize his value, then, is with the Bucks or Clippers.

Even with the haul Milwaukee brought back in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, their roster is about as wide-open as it gets. It's hard to imagine that Kyle Kuzma is viewed as irreplaceable. And even with Tyler Herro on the roster, Kuminga will get ample run to prove himself as a ball-dominant scorer.

The Clippers present a similar scenario. Assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through before the start of the season, they're projected to have Rui Hachimura as their starting power forward. As good as Hachimura was from beyond the arc for the Lakers last season, Kuminga would have a real chance to displace him as a starter as Los Angeles navigates their looming rebuild.

Of course, a fresh start anywhere in the league should be good for Kuminga. But even with the minutes and opportunity that the Lakers present, the former Warrior's best bet is likely with one of his two rebuilding suitors.