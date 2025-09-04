Jonathan Kuminga's biggest threat to Warriors just got real after free agency move

The first domino has fallen in the restricted free agent market, potentially paving a path for Jonathan Kuminga to follow as his contract stalemate with the Golden State Warriors continues.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has taken the one-year $6 million qualifying offer which allows him to hold a no-trade clause before entering unrestricted free agency next year.

Jonathan Kuminga’s threat of the qualifying offer just got real

Thomas becomes the first of the four notable restricted free agents to decide on his future, preferring to retain flexibility and maintain hold of his own path even if it means giving up some money next season.

That’s what Kuminga is now trying to work through before the October 1 deadline, with he, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes all remaining in limbo despite now over two months having past since free agency opened.

Thomas’ decision to take the qualifying offer shows that this is certainly a legitimate possibility for Kuminga, rather than simply a fake threat used as leverage to get Golden State to up their offer which currently sits at a two-year, $45 million contract that includes a second year team option.

Kuminga would prefer that to be a player option, but both parties might have to meet in the middle in just fully guaranteeing the two years which should still allow the Warriors an opportunity to trade the young forward once he becomes eligible.

There is a slight difference in the Thomas and Kuminga’s cases that might have Golden State retain confidence in the 22-year-old ultimately turning away from the qualifying offer. The young Nets guard was never going to make what is currently on the table for Kuminga, with reports Thomas turned down a two-year, $30 million deal with a second year team option, along with a one-year, $9.5 million offer without a no-trade clause.

That clearly made it much easier for Thomas to accept the qualifying offer, as opposed to Kuminga who would be turning down at least $21 million in guaranteed money and likely double that given the strong chance the second year would be picked up.

Regardless, this Thomas decision is undoubtedly good news for Kuminga in his declaration that taking the qualifying offer isn’t just a bluff tactic. Whether it’s enough for the Warriors to up their contract offer remains to be seen, but it would be a disaster if Kuminga returns on that $7.9 million deal which would almost guarantee his departure next offseason without anything in return.