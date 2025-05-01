Jonathan Kuminga’s blowout absence wasn’t a mystery (he was sick and unavailable)

Steve Kerr wasn't holding out any hope on Wednesday, pulling out all of his key players by halfway through the third-quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 131-116 Game 5 loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

It meant 14 of Golden State's 15-player roster all saw at least 10 minutes of action, with the bench ironically fighting back in the fourth to the point where there must have been a consideration to bring back Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Jonathan Kuminga was sick and unavailable for the Warriors in Game 5

The one who didn't see playing time was fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, but there was some confusion among fans on why exaclty the former seventh overall pick didn't see the floor.

Given the way Steve Kerr has often treated Kuminga over the years, including over the last few weeks, you can't blame people too much for thinking that the 22-year-old may have even been out of the garbage time lineup.

Warriors got blasted and Kuminga still ain't sniffed a minute....Yeah his days as a Warrior is over with.... — Brandonson Hampton (@bjhampton24) May 1, 2025

So Kuminga’s truly done with the Warriors (unless Kerr’s fired which is a very real possibility if the Warriors underperform this postseason). I have no understanding of how DNP’ing him in garbage time is a logical decision. — Cyrus Saatsaz (@SurfJournalist) May 1, 2025

Why Kuminga still gettin DNPs — Cerebrohamm (@RobZillaVision) May 1, 2025

That wasn't the case though, with Kuminga actually added to the injury report just before the game and listed as out due to illness. It's uncertain whether the young forward will be active for Game 6 back at Chase Center on Friday, or whether the illness may have played a role in his DNP during the Game 4 victory on Wednesday.

The most likely scenario is that Kuminga is out of the rotation altogether, meaning this current illness may not have any impact on the series. However, it's still unfortunate that Kuminga couldn't have been available for some fourth-quarter minutes to at least press his case for more playing time moving forward, and to potentially make the game even more interesting as the Golden State bench reduced a 27-point deficit to as little as 13.

Fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody was able to take advantage of the opportunity, with the young wing playing all 12 fourth-quarter minutes and finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in the period.

Kuminga was previously a DNP for three-straight games including Game 1 in Houston, before Jimmy Butler's early injury in Game 2 opened up a rotation role. Unfortunately Kuminga was unable to take advantage of his 26 minutes in Game 2, nor his 19 minutes as a starter in Game 3.

Butler's return meant he was back out of the rotation in Game 4, with this illness making for an even more uncomfortable situation for Kuminga as he prepares for restricted free agency this offseason.