Jonathan Kuminga's brutal honesty with Steve Kerr is essential for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have to be thrilled with what they have seen from Jonathan Kuminga so far this year. The young player appears to be blossoming and a big part of that seems to be his relationship with head coach Steve Kerr.

San Francisco Standard reporter Tim Kawakami wrote about Kuminga and Kerr's relationship in a recent column, revealing some interesting honesty from the young forward following an offseason full of headlines.

Jonathan Kuminga wants to be coached hard by Steve Kerr

"That’s another thing I told Steve: If it’s not my night, tell me. I won’t get mad. I’ll be a good teammate, as I’ve always been," Kuminga told Kawakami.

Kuminga may just be 23 years old, but that sort of maturity displays a wisdom far beyond his years. The fact that he wants his coach to be that straight up with him and tell him when he just doesn't have it on a given night shows that they have established a trust and honesty with each other that is absolutely key.

In years past, Kerr has clearly not always had trust in Kuminga. The raw talent and ability was never in question, but the consistency to bring it on a nightly basis and how best to use Kuminga with the rest of the team were things Kerr struggled with.

For the time being, it seems the team has cracked the formula which is why Kuminga should be in the starting lineup going forward. He is playing good, consistent basketball and has earned the starting role, even though he knows it's far from a given he can't continue his consistent production

"I’m not sitting here thinking that I’m going to keep those minutes. I’ve gotta go out there and earn those minutes," Kuminga said.

Again, this sort of statement shows that Kuminga understands nothing is a given. He knows he has to continue to prove he can be the consistent presence on the floor that the Warriors need. Nothing is going to be handed to him and if he struggles, Golden State have other options on the bench that could step up when called upon.

Not many people would have seen this coming over the summer when acrimonious contract talks seemed to suggest that a split was coming between the Warriors and Kuminga. Instead, he has been embraced by his teammates and is playing some of his best basketball.

We will see if this can be sustained for the rest of the season, but things are off to a great start and it all seems to stem from the open and honest communication Kerr and Kuminga have with one another.