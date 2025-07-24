Jonathan Kuminga's camp makes bold statement amid free agency stalemate

We're not hearing much from either the Golden State Warriors or Jonathan Kuminga's camp when it comes to negotiations, with both parties stuck in a stalemate that's now dragged on for over three weeks since free agency began.

However, we have heard from the Kuminga side on Wednesday as his agent, Aaron Turner, took to social media to clarify speculation surrounding what they may have turned down in an extension last offseason.

The Warriors did not offer Jonathan Kuminga $30 million per year deal

Kuminga was extension eligible until the eve of the season in October, but he and the Warriors were unable to get a deal done in a way the franchise was able to with fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic (now ESPN) reported at the time that Golden State's offer was somewhere in the $30 million per year range, but that it wasn't enough for Kuminga to sign on the dotted line.

"It’s possible Kuminga would’ve accepted a contract below max value, but the Warriors never upped their offer (somewhere near the $30ish million per year range) into an appealing enough ballpark," Slater wrote.

NBA insider Jake Fischer also reported as recently as May that Kuminga had turned down a five-year, $150 million extension, yet this is fake news according to Kuminga's agent who claims "no one our side was turning down 30M a year. Our camp is smarter than that."

NO one on our side was turning down 30M a year. Our camp is smarter than that. Narrative makes no sense, twisted up Slater’s words I think! #Fakenews — Aaron Turner (@arockturner20) July 23, 2025

Whether this is legitimate or an attempt to save face remains to be seen. Turner is right though that turning down a five-year, $150 million extension would have been unwise, such was the uncertainty around Kuminga's role under Steve Kerr which remained turbulent in his fourth season.

The 22-year-old might be lucky to now see half of that $150 million on his next contract, with many predicting that the complicated scenario will result in a short-term two or three year deal that sees Kuminga making somewhere between $18-25 million per season.

Is Turner's post a signal of increased tension between both parties as Kuminga's free agency drags on? Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area suggested on Wednesday that this could still prove a worst case scenario where the situation remains unresolved nearing training camp in October.

Kuminga's free agency is currently holding up other moves the Warriors want to make in free agency, including the expected signings of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton as the roster remains with just nine contracted players for next season.