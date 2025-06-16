Jonathan Kuminga's contract is all but settled if surging rumors prove true

A three-year contract at around $25 million per year looks like the deal Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors may settle on this offseason, with the young forward set to enter restricted free agency.

Both Kuminga and the Warriors are hamstrung somewhat by the state of the league and the CBA restrictions that limit what the franchise could get back in a sign-and-trade scenario.

The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga could reunite on a three-year deal

With the Brooklyn Nets appearing as the only team with legitimate cap space this summer, Kuminga doesn't have too many options when it comes to available teams who could offer to sign him outright at the number he wants.

While the fit is less than ideal given the front court spacing concerns with Kuminga, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Golden State can only take back 50% of the 22-year-old's outgoing salary which limits their capacity to yield real value in a sign-and-trade.

The idea of Kuminga signing a short-term deal to remain with the franchise was proposed on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, with Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard suggesting a three-year, $75 million deal with the final season being a player option.

A similar number has now been floated by ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks, with the former Nets general manager proposing a three-year, $81 million contract with the same player option on the final season.

"The only thing guaranteed is that Golden State will tender the forward a $7.9 million qualifying offer before June 29," Marks said. "A contract that starts at $25 million gives Golden State the flexibility to fill out its roster and remain below the second apron."

Marks proposed Brooklyn as the obvious alternative for Kuminga in free agency, but Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported in April that it was 'unlikely' the franchise would try and utilize its cap space on restricted free agents.

A shorter term deal creates a little more flexibility for both parties, particularly the Warriors who may otherwise find it difficult to stump up $100+ million for a player who's role and playing time is still so uncertain under Steve Kerr.

A two plus one contract could also make it easier for Golden State to trade Kuminga later on once eligible, while for the young forward himself, a player option on the third year would allow him to opt out and command more money in 2027 if his form between now and then warrants it.