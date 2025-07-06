Jonathan Kuminga could screw Warriors and himself with shock free agency move

After a week of uncertainty and little movement in free agency, all options could be on the table for the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga as the young forward's future remains in the spotlight.

Clearly the Warriors and Kuminga haven't come to terms on a new deal together, while the franchise has already balked at an underwhelming trade package from the Sacramento Kings. Now comes the possibility that if this plays out a while longer, Kuminga and his camp could turn to a shock and nuclear option

The qualifying offer could still be an option for Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State had to extend Kuminga $7.9 million qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, otherwise he would have become unrestricted where he could have easily left the franchise and signed with another team.

While that qualifying offer was seen as just part of this overall process, it's still an NBA contract that can be signed and which would set up an extraordinary awkward scenario for both player and franchise.

The benefit to Kuminga would be that it's a one-year deal with a no-trade clause, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency in 12 months time where he would be free to move to the team of his choosing.

That would create a nightmare scenario for the Warriors -- imagine losing Kuminga for nothing after five years in which you had multiple opportunities to trade him for something of real value? That would be a real kick in the guts, and it's that perspective the Kings would have looked at when offering a dismal package of Dario Saric, Devin Carter and two second-round picks.

However, there's also a reason why Golden State would be optimistic in the situation not reaching that point. While Kuminga would be screwing the Warriors over by signing the qualifying offer, he'd also be screwing himself over and potentially lose tens of millions of dollars.

It's important to remember that Kuminga has already reportedly turned down a five-year, $150 million extension last October. He's already lost out subsantially, but that would be even more so if he signed the qualifying offer.

Let's say Kuminga could still get three-year, $75 million or around that from Golden State right now. Signing the qualifying offer would mean he'd have to get at least $33-34 million per year on his next deal to make up for taking $7.9 million this offseason.

He'd also be at the mercy of the Warriors and Steve Kerr again. If he maintains in an inconsistent role where his production fluctuates, is a rival team really going to offer $30+ million per year in 12 months? Golden State could at least benefit in the short-term for a season if a motivated Kuminga takes a leap while making less than $8 million.

It's an extremely risky scenario for both sides, making it unlikely that it serves as the final outcome. The likely scenario remains that Kuminga either signs a new multi-year deal with the Warriors, or the franchise finds a sign-and-trade scenario that they feel comfortable with.