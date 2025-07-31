Jonathan Kuminga could still gift Warriors their next franchise cornerstone

The Golden State Warriors are being defiant with Jonathan Kuminga, seeking to retain control of the young forward despite his obvious desire to depart the franchise this offseason.

Their high price on Kuminga is yet to be met in sign-and-trade offers, to the point where they could cut off conversations with rival teams entirely according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.

However, if the Warriors do eventually land what they want in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, it could gift them a huge opportunity to propel the franchise forward into a prosperous future.

Warriors want a future first-round pick from the Kings

The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns continue to be the two teams strongly linked to Kuminga as his restricted free agency drags on, with Golden State adamant that they want a future first-round pick for the 22-year-old.

The Suns don't currently have a first-round pick to trade, leaving the Kings as the best avenue for the Warriors to acquire what they're after. So far Sacramento are only willing to include a protected first-rounder as Charania reported on Wednesday.

"The Sacramento Kings have actually offered a first-round pick in those conversations. It's been a conditional first-round pick," Charania said. "The Warriors have wanted the Sacramento Kings to give them an unprotected fully first-round pick."

On Jonathan Kuminga declining the Warriors' free agent offers and what comes next for NBA Today with @malika_andrews and @anthonyVslater: pic.twitter.com/d4I9qmgB2k — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2025

If Golden State can get Sacramento to relent and remove any protections on a future first-round pick, it could be a real fork in the road moment for the franchise. The Kings aren't projected to be a playoff team in the tough Western Conference next season, and perhaps not for the next few years if they start focusing more on their youth rather than the veterans who are leading them to nowhere right now.

Obviously there would be a lot to play out, but there's a chance that the pick could convey into a top five or 10 selection. That would provide the Warriors an opportunity to draft their next franchise cornerstone, something they had hoped Kuminga could become. It might give them the chance to remain relevant beyond the Stephen Curry era -- clearly an element Joe Lacob will be focused on.

Alternatively, a future unprotected pick from the Kings could become a notable asset in trade discussions. We know Golden State are still star hunting, led by their dream of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo which is causing them to retain as much flexibility as possible this offseason.

Given this Kuminga situation is spiralling in a rather disastrous direction, obtaining a future first-round pick from the Kings could be a silver lining and major positive for the Warriors from this situation.