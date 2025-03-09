Jonathan Kuminga could be thrown into the fire with potential Warriors return date

Young forward Jonathan Kuminga was absent for his 30th-straight game at Chase Center on Saturday night, with the Golden State Warriors finally overcoming the Detroit Pistons in a hard-fought 115-110 victory.

Kuminga has now been out for over two months, having suffered a significant ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4. After initial projections that he could be back in early to mid February, the former seventh overall pick keeps getting pushed back as he and the Warriors wait for him to be 100% healthy.

Jonathan Kuminga could return for the Warriors on Thursday

Steve Kerr did provide a positive update on Kuminga's progress on Saturday, with the head coach suggesting that the talented forward should return soon after another significant scrimmage.

“He scrimmaged just now. He’s had a couple good days in a row…Should be soon and we’re excited to get him back," Kerr said prior to Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Those words have been met with some caution from Warrior fans, with many left frustrated by Kuminga's extended absence. While the 22-year-old may also miss Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard has hinted that Kuminga could return on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

No Kuminga tonight obviously. Sounds unlikely for Monday, also. Thursday is possible. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) March 9, 2025

If that does eventuate, Kuminga will be thrown straight into the fire against a direct and close divisional rival who's also battling for a playoff spot. The Kings have hit some form following the All-Star break, having won four of their last five games since they were obliterated by the Warriors 132-108 on February 21.

Every game between now and the end of the season is important, but even more so when it comes against a team directly behind you in the standings. Golden State retain hold of the sixth-seed, yet there's just two games between them and the ninth-seed Sacramento.

That means Kuminga will have no time to re-integrate and deliver somewhere near the form he showcased prior to the injury. The Warriors have a good thing going right now, with Saturday's victory their 11th in the past 13 games.

Kerr's comments post-game suggests he wants to preserve that as much as possible, stating that "the idea is to bring him (Kuminga) along slowly. Play him in short bursts...We've gotta keep playing the guys who are helping us win right now."

Kuminga will undoubtedly be on a significant minutes restriction upon his return, though it will be fascinating to see how the Warrior rotation shakes out once he is cleared to play as many minutes as Kerr dictates.