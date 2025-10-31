Jonathan Kuminga is creating perfect problem Warriors would have only dreamed of

Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors are in perfect harmony right now, something that sounds bizarre to say based on everything that happened with his free agency during the offseason.

Kuminga is doing everything the Warriors want from him, and in return he's getting the sort of role and playing time he's long wished for. It's also setting up a perfect problem the franchise could have only dreamed of when they signed the young forward to a two-year, $48.5 million contract at the start of the month.

Jonathan Kuminga is drastically increasing his trade value

Not only is Kuminga making a huge impact on what Golden State is doing to start the season, but he's also increasing his trade value with every single game he plays. That does present a problem of sorts for the Warriors, with many previously believing that a trade was inevitable once eligible to be moved again on January 15.

There is a simple answer to this. If Kuminga continues to play this well and the Warriors continue to win at a high rate, then it's high unlikely that the front office dare mess with things by moving their most talented young player.

Things aren't always so simple though. Perhaps Kuminga's improvement and subsequent rise in value brings trade opportunities the front office didn't previously think possible, particularly if it combines with rival players becoming available that aren't obviously apparent right now.

While the previous list of players that the Warriors would be willing to trade Kuminga for is getting smaller and smaller based on his form, it could also create a whole new list of players they could get into the conversation for, and particularly if they don't have to dip as much into their future draft capital.

That could create a problem for Golden State and bring even more discussion among their front office, but it's also a far preferable situation to the opposite were Kuminga struggling for playing time and his value was subsequently zero or actually negative.

Kuminga's play so far suggests a blockbuster mid-season move is doubtful, with the Warriors unlikely to be willing to move on from him, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler or Stephen Curry. As a result, the front office will be very limited with the sort of salary they could send out in a trade.

However, the potential of pulling off a big move is far greater given Kuminga's form certainly would have certainly drawn the attention of many front office personnel around the league.