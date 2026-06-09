Jonathan Kuminga drama gives Warriors reason to avoid Kings trade talks

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings each played hard ball last offseason as Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency dragged on, and it should make the two teams think twice about potentially revisiting trade talks this summer.

Domantas Sabonis could be one of the biggest names on the trade table in the coming weeks and months, but that doesn't mean the Warriors should be pursuing the 3x All-Star in a deal with the Kings.

Warriors need to avoid Kings trade talks after Jonathan Kuminga drama

Sabonis' value sits relatively low right now, having endured an plagued season where he appeared in just 19 games and averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists -- all career lows since the 30-year-old broke out as an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers during his fourth season.

Sabonis could find himself on a fourth NBA team by the time next season rolls around, with NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting on his trade market during a piece on Saturday.

"The Kings' former All-Star center is another name, behind Antetokounmpo and Memphis' Ja Morant, that league executives are projecting to be made available once again as part of this summer's trade landscape. Sacramento is known to be looking to shed some significant salary if it can this offseason and seems likely to field more interest in Sabonis than other veterans," Fischer wrote.

With his post-up ability, playmaking and rebounding, Sabonis might be an interesting fit in the Warrior system, but his lack of floor spacing and defensive concerns means it's hard to justify the franchise showing interest when he's still got $94 million left on his contract over the next two seasons.

Warriors and Kings have very limited trade history

Even if Golden State did want to pursue a Sabonis trade, would it even be worthwhile giving Sacramento a call after what happend with Kuminga less than 12 months ago? The Kings were eager to execute a sign-and-trade for the former seventh overall pick, but they never offered up much and the Warriors had little interest in negotiations.

Another reason to perhaps avoid trade talks completely is the distinct lack of transactional history between the two pacific rivals, having not completed a deal in the past nearly 35 years after a move centered around Mitch Richmond and Billy Owens in 1991.

The Warriors and Kings have only completed a further five deals since their first in 1958, and don't count on history being defied with a Sabonis trade this offseason, or by any other deal between the two teams for that matter.