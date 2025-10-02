Jonathan Kuminga is facing another painful free agency reality after Warriors deal

Jonathan Kuminga has concluded what's been a tiring and frustrating free agency process for both he and the Golden State Warriors, with the young forward eventually signing a two-year, $48.5 million (second year team option) contract that binds player and franchise together for a little while longer.

Many view the Warriors as 'winners' from the drawn out Kuminga negotiations, having successfully called his bluff on the idea of the 22-year-old taking the $7.9 million qualifying offer. Golden State used the leverage of restricted free agency and a dry market to their advantage, bringing Kuminga back on a deal he and his camp probably aren't thrilled with.

Jonathan Kuminga already faces another painful free agency reality

The good news for Kuminga is that he could hit unrestricted free agency by as early as next year. It would seem highly unlikely that the Warriors or another team will decline the year two team option, but perhaps the franchise trades him to a place at the deadline who just wants salary off their books and therefore simply views him as an expiring contract.

If that's the case, Kuminga will be free to explore the open market and head to a team of his choosing. There's a painful reality to that though in the fact that, according to one analyst, the market for free agents will again be far drier than many are believing at this stage.

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic on a recent episode of 'Game Theory', there will not be an abundance of teams with cap space like some, including Kuminga's agent Aaron Turner, have recently proclaimed.

“I am somewhat sceptical that all of the teams that people think are going to have space are going to have space. I think Aaron Turner said on a podcast that he's thinking there are going to be like 10 or 12 teams that have space. I think that that's just completely ludicrous," Vecenie said.

It's important to note here as well that the teams who showed the most significant interest in Kuminga this offseason -- the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns -- are not expected to have the cap space available for him to sign outright next offseason.

So even if a team declines Kuminga's option and provides him access to unrestricted free agency, it might not actually be as beneficial as it may seem. The former seventh overall pick could find himself having to take less money on a new contract in that situation, as opposed to having his $24.3 million deal picked up for the 2026-27 season.

For now Kuminga just has to put his best foot forward and let his play do the talking, even if his return to the Warriors isn't necessarily the most desirable outcome for both parties.