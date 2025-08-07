Jonathan Kuminga can flip narrative on its head with 1 critical adjustment

The Jonathan Kuminga saga has become one of the most fascinating chapters in recent NBA free agency history. Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors seem to share the belief that their partnership has run its course, but the organization is utilizing restricted free agency to end the union all but exclusively on their terms.

The result of this polarizing period in franchise history has been a blend of sympathy, frustration, and requests for accountability—truths Kuminga can use to his advantage in 2025-26.

Kuminga has emerged as one of the more promising young scorers in the NBA. He's averaged 15.8 points per game and 22.2 points per 36 minutes over the past two seasons, shooting 49.9 percent from the field along the way.

Unfortunately, Kuminga has become the face of the importance of fit in regard to playing time and the more nuanced nature of a player's career trajectory.

Kuminga has shot just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc during the very two-year period that has teams willing to pay him in the range of $90 million. That inefficiency has led to conversations that seem to blame the player when it comes to not being able to secure regular playing time with the Warriors.

Thankfully, whether or not Kuminga returns to the Warriors for the 2025-26 season, he can turn the narrative that's working against him on its head by returning to the point of offensive efficiency.

Jonathan Kuminga can silence critics, secure new contract with improved jumper

At this stage of his career, the only real defense the Warriors have of not featuring Kuminga more prominently is his lackluster shooting. In a lineup that already includes subpar three-point shooters in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, it's at least somewhat fair to believe playing Kuminga big minutes would limit the offense's ability to space the floor.

If Kuminga comes back with even average catch-and-shoot efficiency, however, he would affirm Golden State's status as the party at fault for the current dilemma if it chooses not to play him.

Kuminga has displayed commendable efficiency as a shooter in the past, which is the primary reason it's fair to believe he can do so again. He shot 74.6 percent at the free-throw line in 2023-24, but has finished below 70 percent in each of his other three seasons.

Kuminga also buried 37.0 percent of his threes in 2022-23, and shot 36.2 percent or better in catch-and-shoot situations in each of his first two years in the NBA.

With this in mind, there's a world in which Kuminga gets back to what previously worked for him in 2025-26. If he's able to do so, and can shoot with even average efficiency, the Warriors would have no choice but to give him regular minutes—or would be widely regarded as the party at absolute fault.

If nothing else, it would put the pressure on Golden State to explore the depths of Kuminga's potential or trade him before staining their reputation and being known as a franchise that wastes talent.

The result of such an investment would be increased trade value and the long-term benefit of being a more well-rounded player. It's truthfully a skill worth developing regardless of where he plays next season, especially with the knowledge that Kuminga has utilized it efficiently in the past.

Kuminga has found himself in an impossible position as a free agent, but he can instantly improve his future by coming back with a more reliable jump shot in 2025-26.