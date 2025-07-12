Jonathan Kuminga's free agency gets frustrating update Warriors fans will hate

The Golden State Warriors went into free agency hoping to find a quick resolution on the future of Jonathan Kuminga, but they've evidently failed to do that which has left fans immensely frustrated over the front office's lack of activity so far this month.

The uncertainty over Kuminga's situation has stalled any other move the Warriors could have made since free agency opened, with fans sure to be even more frustrated by the latest update on the 22-year-old's future.

Warriors still working through Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday, the Kuminga scenario could drag out further and force fans to wait even longer for other deals to be made as Golden State remain with just nine contracted players on the main roster.

"You have a full NBA team whose actions have been held up so far because they're waiting on that," Charania told SiriusXM. "The three teams that have had a level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga this offseason -- the Miami Heat, the Chicago Bulls, the Sacramento Kings. But having an interest and getting a deal done (are) two totally different things. Nothing quite yet there. We're still a ways away from that."

The complicated nature of restricted free agency is what makes this such an elongated process. Kuminga has to find an offer out there that he and his representation like, something that's made all the more difficult by the complete lack of cap space around the league. Then, even if he does find an appropriate contract, that team will have to stump up the necessary value for the Warriors to accept a sign-and-trade.

Golden State have already reportedly turned down an underwhelming offer from the Kings that would have netted them Dario Saric, Devin Carter and two second-round picks for Kuminga. Clearly Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office are concerned on making the right deal, rather than rushing into the wrong one.

In fairness, the Warriors aren't the only franchise dealing with a complicated restricted free agency situation. While Kuminga might be drawing the most headlines, the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with similar issues with Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas and Quentin Grimes respectively.

Golden State could be set for a host of moves once they finalize Kuminga's future, with the franchise expected to sign veteran free agent center Al Horford while also being stronly linked to a reunion with former guard De'Anthony Melton.

Unfortunately it appears like fans will have to wait a while longer for those deals to be confirmed as the Warriors continue to work through the best path forward with Kuminga.