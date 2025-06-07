Jonathan Kuminga's free agency goal is painfully obvious and poses danger to Warriors

Beyond getting a new life-changing contract that could be in excess of $100 million, Jonathan Kuminga will have an obvious goal in mind as the young Golden State Warriors forward prepares for restricted free agency.

Despite the inconsistent role and playing time that's plagued him throughout his first four seasons with the Warriors, Kuminga still has visions of becoming an All-Star calibre player which may remain realistic based on what he did over the last four games of the playoffs.

Jonathan Kuminga could thrive in a new situation

To become the player he envisages, Kuminga will have to be empowered by a team that can surround him with specific teammates and within a certain system. As a dominant force going downhill towards the rim, placing him on the floor with a bunch of shooters could unlock his game in a way Golden State have only teased.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently outlined this on an episode of the Game Theory Podcast, suggesting that Kuminga could easily average over 20 points per game in the right system.

"What would really work for Kuminga is getting a scheme where he has like five-out offense. He can be the non-shooter in the five-out, right? If he played for Indiana or something like that...if you put him in the Siakam role, I don't think he'd be as effective as Siakam, but I think from a sheer like points per game perspective, he'd be over 20 every single night for sure," Vecenie said.

The real question is whether there's a team out there who can not only provide the five-out system, but actually give Kuminga the sort of usage rate he needs to be effective. Vecenie mentioned the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics as theoretical options given the shooting capabilities of Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis respectively, but those teams aren't about to experiment with Kuminga over their current stars.

Part of the predicament Golden State face comes down to the dangers and outlook of Kuminga thriving in a new system. Vecenie's belief that the 22-year-old could easily average over 20 points per game is one shared by many, and how would it look if he went on to do that while the Warriors received little value in return? The optics of that wouldn't be good, particularly given the franchise have already blown another top 10 pick in the form of James Wiseman.

Golden State themselves might not be able to provide the system Kuminga needs to thrive, but the alternative scenario may be worse which is exactly why their decision in the coming weeks is going to have long-lasting impact.