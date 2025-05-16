Jonathan Kuminga's future couldn't be clearer after new damning Warriors report

Less than 48 hours since their playoff elimination and reports are already emerging about the Golden State Warriors' plans heading into another crucial offseason.

Much of what the Warriors will do surrounds the future of Jonathan Kuminga as a restricted free agent, but the latest on Thursday suggests it's pretty clear the franchise and the 22-year-old are ready to part ways.

The Warriors could be on the search for a playmaking wing defender

Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Kuminga and Golden State will explore sign-and-trade scenarios, with those sentiments echoed by ESPN's Shams Charania.

However, Charania also dived into what kind of player the Warriors could be targeting this offseason, identifying a playmaking wing defender and/or a center as positions the front could address.

"I'm told their priority is finding a playmaking wing defender or a center to add to this group," Charania told SportsCenter. "A lot of it will come down to someone that Steve Kerr and the big three (Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green) feel like will help this team and fits their culture and identity."

The damning aspect to this report is that in an ideal world, Kuminga would be that playmaking wing defender that Charania is alluding to. With Stephen Curry injured on the sidelines, the Warriors catered their offense more towards Kuminga who subsequently led the team in scoring and averaged 24.3 points on over 55% shooting in the final four games.

Kuminga was also asked to take more responsibility on the other side of the ball as well after Curry's injury, showing some positive signs in using his length and athleticism to disrupt Anthony Edwards at times as a point-of-attack defender.

If a playmaking wing defender is the type of player Golden State are targeting, then it says little about their faith in Kuminga to fill a similar role. Therefore it's difficult to envisage him returning to the Warriors, particularly if they can get reasonable value back in a sign-and-trade.

Draymond Green's comments regarding the former seventh overall pick were also telling, with the veteran forward stating to reporters on Thursday, "his future is bright. Whether it's here or whether it's somewhere else, his future is bright.

Mentioning "somewhere else" doesn't particularly scream optimism that Kuminga will return, particularly from someone like Green who has publicly been a big supporter of the young forward over the years.