Jonathan Kuminga gifted dream opportunity to force regret on free agency suitor

Jonathan Kuminga has the dream opportunity to force regret on the Sacramento Kings as he and the Golden State Warriors prepare to face their pacific rival for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

The Warriors have already announced that 2x MVP Stephen Curry will miss the game through illness/rest, while fellow star Jimmy Butler is also questionable after missing the second-half of Tuesday's win over the Phoenix Suns due to lower back soreness.

Without Curry and potentially Butler as well, Kuminga will be given even greater opportunity to flourish against the team that was most linked to him during a long free agency saga that finally ended just over a month ago.

After eventually signing a two-year, $48.5 million contract (second-year team option) with Golden State, Kuminga has thrived and been one of the league's most improved players in starting all eight games so far this season.

Given the 23-year-old's early season improvement and an injury to Keegan Murray that's depleted their forward stocks, Sacramento are likely already regretting their inability to trade for Kuminga during his free agency stalemate.

The former seventh overall pick had conversations with general manager Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie, having been keen to join the Kings under the promise of a greater role and a three-year, $63 million contract.

However, any sign-and-trade scenario presented by Sacramento was flatly rejected by Golden State who held no interest in Devin Carter, Dario Saric and lastly Malik Monk, leaving Kuminga to belatedly re-sign with the team that drafted him in 2021.

Things have quickly shifted following the controversial free agency period though, with Kuminga seemingly happy and buying into a role which has correlated to far more consistent minutes under Steve Kerr.

The young forward is averaging over 30 minutes per game for the first time in his career, ranking third on the team only behind Curry and Butler. Kuminga is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range.

The Warriors might need even more from Kuminga against the Kings at Golden 1 Center, with the potential for more scoring opportunity after he's reined that in to the benefit of he and the offense through the first eight games.

What better way to add to Sacramento's regret than with a big 25 or 30-point game on Wednesday night, particularly if it leads to a Golden State win that would push them to a 6-3 record on the season.