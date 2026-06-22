Jonathan Kuminga can help Hawks beat Warriors to Trey Murphy III trade

The Golden State Warriors are again showing interest in a Trey Murphy III trade ahead of Tuesday's NBA draft, but they face stiff competition from rivals which could include the Atlanta Hawks.

Not only could the Hawks swoop in to steal Murphy, but former Warrior Jonathan Kuminga could help them achieve it in a trade that would see the former seventh overall pick land with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jonathan Kuminga can help Hawks land Trey Murphy III

After acquiring Kuminga from Golden State at the mid-season deadline, Atlanta have a perfect salary-matching piece for Murphy if they pick up the 23-year-old's $24.3 million team option for next season. In contrast, the Warriors no longer have that kind of salary-matching piece unless Draymond Green opts into his $27.6 million player option.

Not only that but the Hawks' eighth overall pick -- which was initially acquired from the Pelicans in the Derik Queen trade last year -- is a more attractive asset compared to the 11th pick held by the Warriors in a potential package.

Speculation of a Kuminga + pick 8 for Murphy deal surged across social media on Sunday, having started with a report from Jake Madison of Locked on Pelicans.

“But the Pelicans have had talks with the Atlanta Hawks about getting the eighth overall pick in this draft. So some version of this trade would be Trey Murphy for the eighth overall pick. It would likely be Trey Murphy for the eighth overall pick and maybe Jonathan Kuminga and something else here," Madison said.

The Hawks acquiring Murphy would deal a bitter blow to the Warriors who've been interested in the 6'8" wing for years. It would be even more painful knowing Kuminga's contract helped make it happen, and that the man making the decisions -- President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh -- used to work for Golden State.

Warriors still have one advantage over Hawks in Trey Murphy III talks

If there's one aspect the Warriors can point to it's the value of their future first-round picks as an aging team, especially in comparison to the Hawks who are stocked with young talent and who should remain a playoff team for the forseeable future.

A package of the 11th pick and a combination of future firsts, Brandin Podziemski and salary filler could still be more enticing to the Pelicans compared to Kuminga and the eighth pick. It also depends on how desperate New Orleans are for a certain player in Tuesday's draft, and whether or not they think that player will be available at the eighth pick but who will be off the board by the 11th selection.

The Warriors are surely front and centre of Murphy discussions right now given their previous interest and recent reporting, but getting a deal done for the 26-year-old is still going to be easier said than done.