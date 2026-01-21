Jonathan Kuminga will get the last laugh as walls close in on Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have handled the Jonathan Kuminga saga in a way that few will reflect upon in a positive light. Lowlighted by public downplays of his trade value and fit, Golden State's reputation as the most well-run organization in the NBA has taken a considerable hit.

Though not all blame rests on the Warriors' shoulders, Kuminga will get the last laugh when it's all said and done—particularly after an injury to Jimmy Butler revealed how poorly constructed the roster truly is.

Butler unfortunately suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of the 2025-26 season. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, Kuminga returned from a month of healthy scratches to put up 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

It was as poetic a moment as any, with Kuminga once again entering the spotlight when the Warriors needed him and answering the call with a quality showing.

It's become a trend that's unfortunately defined his tenure over the past year or so. He was a healthy scratch throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs, as well, but when Stephen Curry went down with an injury of his own, Kuminga returned and produced three straight 20-point games.

Compounded by a baffling period of restricted free agency that saw the Warriors wait until the 25th hour before making a move, Kuminga looks more and more like a victim of circumstance.

Jonathan Kuminga has been most professional figure in Warriors saga

It's easy to get caught up in hyperbole and conjecture, but the facts are relatively clear in regard to Kuminga and his time with the Warriors. Steve Kerr has publicly discussed his belief that Kuminga isn't a player he can play big minutes alongside the stars and has thus removed him from the rotation on multiple occasions.

Kuminga has also returned to Kerr's rotation at multiple points in time, producing impressive scoring numbers when his number has been called and continuing to maintain NBA-wide intrigue.

The other admittedly opinion-based factor that doesn't get spoken about enough, however, is that Kuminga has been the most professional individual in this scenario. He's kept his head down, responded favorably when his number has been called, and kept any gripes he may have internal.

Meanwhile, his head coach and general manager have both made public comments about Kuminga's shortcomings as a player or trade asset and stoked flames they could've attempted to extinguish.

Mike Dunleavy on the Jonathan Kuminga trade demand: “I’m aware of that. In terms of demands, when you make a demand there needs to be demand.” pic.twitter.com/XOGXj3HFrs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 21, 2026

It's the element of the Kuminga saga that can't be brushed over as some type of afterthought. The 23-year-old looking for playing time has kept his gripes within the organization, while those in leadership have openly discussed their thoughts on his flaws with the media.

Perhaps there are elements at play that we on the outside looking in can't see, but it's the player in their early 20s who's protecting the parties involved at this stage.

With Butler now sidelined and the quality of the roster on display for all to see, conversations about Kuminga will only grow louder. The Warriors' glaring lack of athletic defenders, as well as its questionable commitment to empowering shot creators outside of Butler and Curry, will undoubtedly cause flaws to be exposed.

In the process, Kuminga will get the last laugh as he either plays his way into a new situation or proves he should've been given a fair chance all along now that Kerr needs him back in the rotation.