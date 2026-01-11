Jonathan Kuminga is leaving the Warriors with an important parting gift

When Jonathan Kuminga eventually re-signed with the Golden State Warriors as a restricted free agent in the offseason, some held concerns on how it could impact the locker room if things went south with the former seventh overall pick.

While things have decisively gone south with a Kuminga trade seemingly imminent, the young forward is leaving the Warriors with a parting gift in that he's not letting his individual situation impact the rest of the locker room.

Jonathan Kuminga is leaving the Warriors in a respectful manner

Speaking after a 137-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday night, head coach Steve Kerr noted that "the locker room is vibrant right now" and that "we've got a good vibe" amid a period where Golden State have won eight of their past 11 games.

While some may see that as something against Kuminga given he's been out of the rotation completely throughout this whole stretch, it's actually he who deserves some credit for not being a distraction that could impact the team's on-court performance.

Instead, Kuminga remains a great teammates as Draymond Green recently detailed on his podcast, retelling viewers of a story on the bench where the 23-year-old offered support to fellow young player Brandin Podziemski.

Kerr: “The locker room is vibrant right now. Guys are enjoying the games and enjoying each other. We’ve got a good vibe.” — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) January 10, 2026

It's easy to suggest that athletes making millions of dollars should never let their own personal circumstance impact the team's chemistry, but we all know that's simply not how sport, and particularly the NBA, works.

Part of the reason the Warriors have Jimmy Butler right now is because, this time last year, he made things so difficult at the Miami Heat that they were forced to suspend him multiple times, and ultimately had no choice but to move him in a trade that didn't really reflect his actual on-court ability.

It does behoove Kuminga to continue being an upstanding teammate because Golden State need all the leverage they can get, and without it the chances of him getting his wish of a trade elsewhere actually diminishes.

That doesn't takeaway from the fact it says a lot about Kuminga's character. While he's certainly had his frustrations with head coach Steve Kerr in the past, that's always come from his on-court role and playing time rather than anything personal.

Kuminga will undoubtedly retain plenty of friendships within the organization after he departs, while he'll always be forever etched into franchise history as a member of the 2022 championship team.