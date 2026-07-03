Jonathan Kuminga lesson should scare Warriors away from free agency target

The Golden State Warriors couldn't make it work with Jonathan Kuminga over a near five-year period, and that lesson should bring some hesitation over Ziaire Williams as a potential target in free agency.

Williams remains a free agent after three days of action, with the 24-year-old coming off a couple of decent seasons with the Brooklyn Nets after initially being the 10th overall pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in the same 2021 Draft as Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Jonathan Kuminga lesson may scare Warriors away from Zaire Williams

As the NBA world awaits a decision from LeBron James on his future, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard has proposed Williams and veteran sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. as potential options for the franchise on minimum contracts.

"I’ll toss out two lower-end options possibly gettable at the veteran minimum: Gary Trent Jr. and Ziaire Williams," Kawakami wrote.

Much like Kuminga, Williams is a young, athletic wing with plenty of two-way potential. At 6'9" with a 6'10" wingspan, he has the physical tools Golden State could certainly use on what's been a smaller roster in recent years.

But as we saw with Kuminga, that doesn't necessarily translate to success in Steve Kerr's system. Williams has averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the past two seasons, but that's been with the lowly Nets who've won just 46 games during this period.

The reality is Williams has never been able to contribute to winning, albeit Brooklyn were slightly better with him on the floor compared to off the floor last season. He shoots just 42.2% from the floor, 32.2% from 3-point range and averages nearly more turnovers than assists for his career, leaving real questions marks on whether he can fit into Golden State's play-style and alongside proven veteran players.

Ziaire Williams could still prove worth the risk

The major difference with Williams, as opposed to Kuminga previously, is that you’re not investing a top end lottery pick where the results prove there were far better options available. You also aren’t giving up the two-year, $46.5 million contract the Warriors gave Kuminga last year, rather Williams would be on a minimum contract or close enough to it.

There wouldn’t be anywhere near the same level of expectations placed upon Williams. If he doesn’t work out, struggles to find a role and is moved on within a year, it would be no harm done as one of the final players on the roster.

At the same time, his age and talent means he might be a higher upside swing than an alternative veteran on a minimum deal, and perhaps that’s just what the Warriors need to take a punt on considering their aging, injury-prone roster.